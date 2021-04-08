Brown named TSWA Pitcher of the Week

Middle Tennessee State’s Aaron Brown earned Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Baseball Pitcher of the Week honor for games from March 29-April 4, it was announced Tuesday.
Brown tossed a complete-game two-hitter in the series opener against Rice, walking one and striking out nine in a 4-1 victory. The Blue Raiders scored three times in the eighth to break a 1-all contest.
The Mt. Juliet native, and former Golden Bear, retired the side in order four times and worked around a pair of errors, the first complete-game two-hitter by a Blue Raider hurler since Zac Curtis in 2014.
In addition to nine his punchouts, his fifth outing in seven starts this year with at least nine strikeouts, Brown induced 12 ground ball outs and has surrendered one or fewer runs five times this season as well. He upped his mark to 4-2 with a 3.40 ERA in 42.1 innings, giving up just 25 hits with nine walks and 61 strikeouts. Opponents are batting only .167 against him.
