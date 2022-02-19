As its current director of schools prepares to step down, the Lebanon Special School District is examining candidates to replace him.
Bobby Brown, the assistant principal at Walter J. Baird Middle School, believes his experience has made him ready for the job.
Brown’s resume in education dates back nearly three decades and spans multiple school districts, but this is his 11th year as an administrator at WJBMS.
Making the move to the LSSD central office would be the culmination of a goal he set 15 years ago when he was employed at Lebanon High School as the football coach and assistant principal.
While initially just managing the team, Brown’s interest in becoming an assistant principal was gauged by the school district, and a dual role was ultimately approved. Eventually, athletic director was added to that list of titles.
“When I started, I thought I had it going on as a teacher,” Brown said. “Looking back on that, I laugh about it. I thought I was doing a good job, and I was trying to do a good job. But you can’t take away experience. In other words, that person who has 25 years of experience compared to a new teacher, they know a little bit more just because they have been there and done that.”
Each step along the way was a realization of one of Brown’s personal goals, which he uses to stay focused on his long-term ambitions.
“My goals are typically five- to 10-year goals,” Brown said. “I was at Trousdale (County High School) almost 10 years, but I had a goal of becoming a head coach by that 10th year, and I became that head coach.
“When I moved into that administrative role, I knew I wanted to do something different. My goal at that time, which was about 15 years ago, was to become a director of schools in 15 years.”
Brown admits that balancing future goals with present responsibilities has been a juggling act at times.
“I strive in pressure situations to be honest,” Brown said. “(At LHS) I was serving as assistant principal, head football coach, athletic director, and I also got my education-specialist degree in administration supervision, in a single year. I’m one of those, when you have a lot of deadlines, I have a plan. I make the plan, and I make sure I meet those deadlines.”
When the position for head principal at WJBMS was open a few years ago, Brown knew it could be a career boost, but he indicated that he did not want to deviate from his goals.
“I had a different path in mind,” Brown explained. “I didn’t want to apply for the principal job and take it and only be there a couple years before possibly moving on to central office.
“Look at my track record of where I have been, where I have been the leader or have been involved in. Look where it started and where it ended up. They were better when I left it than when I got there. That is one thing I want to do here.”
According to an annual report from the Tennessee state board of education, the Volunteer State saw just slightly more than 3,000 people earn a state teaching degree in 2021. That total represents a 20% decrease from the statistic in 2017.
In Brown’s mind, an active outward recruitment policy is the best way to tackle the emergent issue head on.
“When we have a position open, I get in touch with my contacts, and I (ask), ‘Hey, you have a good algebra teacher who is looking to leave,’ ” Brown said. “You have to actively seek out people. That is what I have done here in my role as assistant principal and would do at the central office. If a principal has a position becoming open, be out there looking for people. Go back to your old interviews and (check to see) if there’s one we liked but maybe didn’t hire.”
As director of schools, Brown knows that not every solution is cut and dry, especially when balancing interests from parents.
Brown’s a father of two sons himself, both of whom came up through the school system that employs him. While his career has been a tremendous influence on his perspective, Brown will admit that he’s also learned a lot from being a parent.
“What you really come to realize is that parents just want what they feel is best for their kids,” Brown said. “When they don’t agree with an administrator or teacher’s decision, it’s just because it’s against what they feel is right. So, you have to sit down with those parents. Whether it is about a book or a discipline issue, you have to hear the parent out.
“I’ve had meetings where students see the teacher, administrator and parents are on the same page, (and) it gets the students on the same page too.”
