Mason Bryan’s 20 points led Southside’s boys to a 39-29 triumph over Tuckers Crossroads on Monday night.
The Saints widened an 8-6 first-quarter edge to 21-12 by halftime. Tuckers trimmed the difference to 26-20 going into the fourth as Southside pulled even at 6-6 for the season going into Tuesday’s home game against Defeated.
Gus Parker supported Bryan with six points while A.J. Hartless and Jordan Desir each finished with four, Aidan Warden three and Trevor Sanford two.
Southside’s fifth-and-sixth-grade team topped Tuckers 29-10 to improve to 7-1.
