CUMBERLAND RECOGNIZES BUCY PHOTO

Dr. Carole Bucy, left, who is alongside Cumberland University President Dr. Paul Stumb, was recently named Cumberland’s first-ever distinguished university professor.

 Submitted

Cumberland University recently announced its first-ever distinguished university professor with the addition of Dr. Carole Bucy to the Cumberland family.

Bucy, a long-time history professor at Volunteer State Community College and published author, attained two degrees in history from Baylor (Texas) University and George Peabody College before completing her Ph.D. in U.S. History at Vanderbilt University.

