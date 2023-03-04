Cumberland University recently announced its first-ever distinguished university professor with the addition of Dr. Carole Bucy to the Cumberland family.
Bucy, a long-time history professor at Volunteer State Community College and published author, attained two degrees in history from Baylor (Texas) University and George Peabody College before completing her Ph.D. in U.S. History at Vanderbilt University.
Known as a long-time advocate for both local and state history, Bucy currently serves as Davidson County’s honorary historian and is a regular speaker on Nashville and Tennessee history across the state. Bucy’s public educational courses — known as Nashville 101 and Nashville 102 — exist to help locals in the Middle Tennessee region appreciate the city’s history. Additionally, Bucy teaches in partnership with Vanderbilt University’s Osher Life-Long Learning program and conducts multiple teacher workshops emphasizing the incorporation of Tennessee history into existing U.S. history courses.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bucy taught Tennessee 101 and Tennessee 102 on behalf of the Tennessee Historical Society via Zoom, where more than 400 people attended her class. Participants not only included residents from Tennessee but also from 45 of the 50 states and four countries. In 2017, Bucy traveled internationally to Magdeburg, Germany, where she spoke on Nashville history as a part of a Nashville sister cities delegation.
As a member of the advisory board of the Tennessee Historical Quarterly, Bucy is considered the foremost authority on the history of Nashville and Davidson County’s merge and consolidation of governments to create what we now know as Metropolitan Nashville-Davidson County, which is noted as one of the first in the United States. Her community engagement is vast and also includes being the lead researcher for the Nashville Public Library Votes for Women Room, as well as a consultant for the Tennessee State Museum’s woman suffrage exhibit, and was also featured on “By One Vote,” Nashville Public Television’s documentary about Tennessee’s ratification of the 19th amendment.
“We are truly honored to have Dr. Bucy, a renowned professional and educator, join our Cumberland Family,” said Cumberland President Paul C. Stumb. “Her impact is expansive and her passion for education extensive. The knowledge she brings will only continue to enhance the collegiate experience Cumberland University offers.”
Dr. Bucy will be participating in the Vise Library speaker series on March 22 at 2 p.m. as she speaks on National Women’s History Month.
