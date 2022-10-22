Throngs of hungry guests swarmed the west lawn at Wilson Bank and Trust on Thursday evening for the Taste of Wilson event, which showcases local restaurants and chefs.
For many food providers on-site, it’s a way to embrace the community and build the brand.
“Any time we can feel connected with the community, it’s a chance to give people a great experience and a great piece of us, and that is always a good thing,” said Travis Strader, owner of the Crab Shack in Lebanon. “Plus, it gives us a chance to get known in the community and meet some people we haven’t met before. That’s very important to us.”
Strader and his business partner, Travis Murphy, opened The Crab Shack earlier this year. The High Street restaurant serves authentic seafood boils and buckets of crab legs reminiscent of Strader’s culinary upbringing in Charleston, South Carolina.
“At The Crab Shack, our goal is longevity,” Strader said. “We feel we have to have that connection with the community.”
On Thursday, Strader was serving up a seafood spread.
“We all picked one item to serve,” Strader said. “My wife picked the shrimp. My partner (Murphy) picked the potatoes. That’s something we do all the time. I picked the red beans and rice, because I’m proud of it. The hushpuppies, though, is just one thing you have to have.”
In addition to the food, the restaurateurs had samples of their homemade sauces.
“We had the cajun sauce that we make fresh in-house,” Strader said. “We have the shack sauce, which is our own unique recipe that we make in-house. The cajun and the shack sauce are something made from us, in the kitchen, tinkering here, tinkering there, and coming up with a great sauce.”
As the event was winding down, Strader indicated that he was pleased with the turnout.
“Since this thing started at 5:30, we’ve been going strong,” Strader said. “That’s a good thing. It means the name is getting out. It means people are receiving it, and that’s a good feeling. There is no better feeling than seeing people eat your food and smile.”
Roll n’ Smoke
Chris Funk served up brisket and pulled pork, along with macaroni and cheese he made in the back of his food truck Roll n’ Smoke.
The name was inspired by an observation Funk had while hauling his truck down the road. He smokes all his meat in the back, so the smoke was barreling out.
For Funk, giving out samples helps expand his brand.
“I don’t mind giving out samples and stuff, because I like to let my food speak for itself,” Funk said. “I always get a lot of return customers. People who come up to the truck are hesitant about what they want. I’ll give them a sample right there, and end up selling it by the pound.”
Funk doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar location. His food truck is his restaurant.
“I do a lot of weddings,” Funk said. “I did a few high-school reunions this year. Business is slowly picking up. This is my third year running the truck.”
Funk served in the Navy before moving to Middle Tennessee in the early 1990s.
“I’m originally from Pennsylvania,” Funk said. “(After the service) I went home for about two years and worked at an aircraft repair station. My boss said, come to Nashville and help get another business going. I moved down in 1992 and haven’t left. It’s my home now.”
The bulk of his menu has been improvised and tinkered with as he hones his craft, but he attributes one recipe to a former family member.
“The only old family recipe I have are the baked beans, which was my ex-mother-in-law’s that I stole,” Funk said with a laugh.
Funk didn’t think he would sell smoked meat commercially when he bought his first smoker several years ago.
“I started doing parties and stuff like that,” Funk said. “Then, some people were like, ‘Oh, you got to get a food truck.’ I was working aircraft repair and thought, ‘Well, I have a day job,’ but they planted the seed ... and here we are.”
