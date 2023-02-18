Half a century since the city of Mt. Juliet’s founding has passed, and the city is still going strong.
That was the message going out from Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness as he gave the 2023 state of the city address before the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.
“The state of our city ... it’s strong,” Maness said. “This city is built on a firm foundation, a 50-year foundation that’s been put in place for us. The things that we do, the things as a board that we’ve built on and work on, that’s 50 years of history that’s gone before us. That’s numerous people who have invested in this community going forward.”
The new Mt. Juliet Road Bridge interchange that was finished in July of 2022 is a point of pride for the mayor and has helped reduce congestion and increase public safety in the area.
“This is a project that we’ve put a lot of investment in,” Maness said. “This project was a $7.9-million investment by the city. From the city’s own funds, that was $3.4-million invested in this.”
Money wasn’t the only thing that was invested in this project. Eight years was put into planning and constructing the expansion.
“Long before you saw dirt moving on this, long before you saw anything being talked about on this, this project started back in 2014,” Maness said. “It was eight years to get from the point where we decided to move forward on this project to when you saw it open. When people ask about transportation projects, what takes the time to get from point a to point b, keep in mind that this bridge was widened while it was in use, and this bridge also represents not just one piece. This isn’t a finished solution. It is a piece of many pieces.”
The Providence Parkway extension is another piece of reducing congestion in the city by making way for an interchange.
The Mt. Juliet Public Works Department has more than 12 traffic improvement projects. Projects expected to have construction in progress this spring and summer include the South Greenhill roundabout and Town Center greenway connector, the Lebanon Road slip ramp, Lebanon Road sidewalks, Mt. Juliet Road Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and signal improvements, a traffic signal at Golden Bear Gateway and Volunteer Boulevard, and a trailhead extension that will connect to Park Glenn Subdivision to the Cedar Creek Greenway.
One of the largest investments in the city’s stormwater systems was also made in the past year with the completion of the Mundy Park Detention Pond.
“This is a major step forward,” Maness said. “This is a new utility that we set up. It’s one of those things that we get requirements from the federal government to do. Sometimes, we have to step forward and make those things a reality.”
Expenditures for 2022
Over the past year, 14% of the funds spent by the city of Mt. Juliet went towards general government, 25% went towards public safety, 9% went towards emergency services, 6% went towards streets and public works, 5% went towards recreation and culture, 14% went towards capital outlay, 16% went towards road and sidewalk improvements, 5% went towards debt service, 5% went towards a state street aid fund, and 1% went towards stormwater.
“We have almost one third of our expenditures going to public safety and emergency services ,” Maness said. “Another third of that you’ll see going to roads, sidewalks, and capital improvements. It’s my belief that our city has got its priorities straight on what we’re working on, which is improving our infrastructure and our public safety.”
Crime, police, and emergency services
Crimes against persons are down 10% in Mt. Juliet over the past year, and crimes against property are down 20%.
Since the Guardian Shield Automated License Plate Recognition System’s installation in April of 2020, it’s led to finding 144 stolen cars, 102 wanted persons, 63 stolen plates, five stolen trailers, four missing adults and five missing or runaway juveniles.
The city is hoping to break ground on the new police headquarters this spring. Also coming to Mt. Juliet this spring is the launch of Mt. Juliet Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
The new service is set to have a $5.5-million operating budget and advanced life support. It will also have three ambulances.
“This is set to go live this spring,” Maness said. “Three units have been purchased.
“We will have a state-of-the -art EMS service out there. I think this is really going to be a huge benefit for this community. I know a lot of research, a lot of time has been put into this. We reached out to other communities around us that have done similar things.”
