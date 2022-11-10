Camille Burdine and Phil Morehead emerged victorious in the county’s only two contested races involving the three cities’ governing bodies on Election Day.
The races for the Watertown alderman-at-large and the Mt. Juliet commissioners were all uncontested.
That left the Lebanon seats in ward 2 and ward 6 as the only unfolding outcomes on Tuesday.
Burdine — an incumbent — was elected as the new ward 3 councilor with a total of 535 votes. Her opponent, Shawn Hicks, received 444 votes.
“I want to thank my constituents for giving me another opportunity to serve you & this great city,” Burdine conveyed in a post on her Facebook page. “Big thank you goes to the city employees who work so hard everyday so that the city continues to serve its tax payers & also for putting up with me & my questions over the past 4 years! To my supporters thank you for motivating me to work even harder! THANK YOU! LEBANON is the PLACE to BE.”
Morehead is a newcomer, running against ZaBrina Seay after current ward 6 city councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman elected not to pursue another term.
Morehead garnered 1,689 votes, with Seay receiving 414.
“I’m very happy, very pleased today,” Morehead said. “Everybody worked very hard. I had a great campaign group that worked tirelessly as well, and I think our hard work paid off.”
Burdine’s fellow incumbent, Chris Crowell, was reelected after an uncontested race in ward 4. Crowell received 1,733 votes.
Caleb Barrett, Howell Roberts and Kyle Stacey will serve the next term as Watertown’s aldermen. Stacey will be serving his first term alongside the two incumbents.
Barrett received 223 votes. Roberts received 216 votes, and Stacey received 206 votes.
With write-in ballots, a total of 662 votes were received in Watertown’s alderman-at-large election.
Bill Trivett and Jennifer Milele will serve as Mt. Juliet’s returning city commissioners for districts 2 and 4. Trivett received 2,195 votes to serve district 2, and Milele received 2,676 votes to serve district 4.
Republican Bill Lee will serve another term as governor. He received 31,473 votes in Wilson County, while Democratic candidate Dr. Jason Martin garnered 12,198. Other candidates and write-in ballots comprised another 900 votes in Wilson County for a total of 44,571 votes cast.
Across the state, Lee received a total of 1,128,097 votes, while Martin received 572,153 votes.
The seats for district 5 and district 6 in the United States House of Representatives were also determined during Tuesday’s election. Andy Ogles was elected to represent District 5 with 22,074 votes, and John Rose was reelected to represent District 6 with 8,536 votes.
In total, Ogles received 123,358 votes. Rose received a total of 129,311 votes.
Wilson County elected candidates to the Tennessee House of Representatives for districts 40, 46, and 57. The District 46 and 57 elections were uncontested, and resulted in Clark Boyd’s reelection to represent District 46 and Susan Lynn’s reelection to represent District 57.
Newcomers Michael Hale and Tom Cook ran to represent District 40. Hale won the seat with 680 votes in Wilson County. His opponent, Cook, received 138 votes in Wilson County.
Hale received a total of 14,866 votes across the district, while Cook received 2,958 votes.
Republican incumbent Mark Pody ran uncontested and was elected to the Tennessee Senate with 32,215 votes from Wilson County residents.
Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution were passed on Tuesday.
Area residents voted yes to Amendment 1, which would prohibit union membership being a condition of employment. There were 32,687 votes cast to pass the amendment, while 10,754 votes were cast to keep the legislation as written.
Statewide, 1,140,629 Tennesseans voted to pass Amendment 1, while 493,629 votes were cast against the amendment.
Wilson County residents voted yes to Amendment 2, which would designate the Tennessee Senate Speaker as acting governor. There were 32,121 residents who voted to pass the amendment, and 9,624 voted to keep the legislation as is.
Statewide, 1,175,023 Tennesseans voted to pass Amendment 2, while 399,545 voted against it.
Residents also voted yes to Amendment 3, which would ban slavery as a criminal punishment in the state of Tennessee. There were 34,499 residents voted to pass the amendment, while 8,440 votes were cast to keep the legislation as written.
Statewide, 1,292,834 voted to pass Amendment 3, while 332,636 residents voted against it.
Finally, Wilson County residents voted to pass Amendment 4, which would allow ministers to serve in the Tennessee legislature. There were 27,957 residents who voted for the amendment, while 15,241 residents voted to keep the current legislation.
Statewide, 1,019,828 residents voted to pass Amendment 4, while 595,698 residents voted against it.
