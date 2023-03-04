Tracey Burge has been named as the Wilson County School District’s director of exceptional education.
Burge has been with the district for almost 20 years and served as a special education teacher at W.A. Wright Elementary from 2005-11. Since then, she has held a variety of administrative and supervisory roles, including principal duties at Lakeview Elementary from 2013-2020. Since 2020, she’s served as the district’s middle school supervisor.
“I feel as if I have come home after an extended trip,” Burge said. “Since accepting the director of exceptional education position, I have had an overwhelming sense of peace. Special education is in my heart, and it has been since the very beginning of my career.”
Burge hopes to elevate the district’s exceptional education department and take it to even higher levels of service and helping to meet student needs.
“I look forward to working with the team to build upon the excellent work done thus far and strengthen the areas we can grow,” Burge said. “Our No. 1 priority right now is recruiting and retaining special education teachers and support personnel.”
Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell is excited about the positive energy that Burge will further add to that department.
“She’s got everything it takes to help lead our exceptional education team, teachers and support staff,” Luttrell said. “Her valuable experience is very important, but she also has a deep passion for helping students. Her career started as a special education teacher, so she has a true understanding of student needs and what this position entails. We will support her in her new role, and we know she’s going to be a great addition to that department.”
Burge added, “Working in special education has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. I hope to recruit passionate individuals who have the desire to help our students with disabilities identify and maximize their capabilities while learning to overcome obstacles. We can do some amazing things when we work together to accomplish important developmental goals, and that’s very exciting to me.”
