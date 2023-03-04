Tracey Burge

Tracey Burge

Tracey Burge has been named as the Wilson County School District’s director of exceptional education.

Burge has been with the district for almost 20 years and served as a special education teacher at W.A. Wright Elementary from 2005-11. Since then, she has held a variety of administrative and supervisory roles, including principal duties at Lakeview Elementary from 2013-2020. Since 2020, she’s served as the district’s middle school supervisor.

