Services for Burnu Acquanetta Taylor, 69, will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Garden of Prayer Tabernacle.
Family will receive friends and family on Friday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Services for Burnu Acquanetta Taylor, 69, will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Garden of Prayer Tabernacle.
Family will receive friends and family on Friday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carolyn Shorter Alexander and Ewing Sweatt, Jr.
Survivors include: her daughter, Jacqualitta Jenkins; four grandchildren, Sutavius, Joshua, Jaida, Jorden; extended grandchildren, DaVetria Starling, Carlina Pence, Wisner Edouard; seven great-grandchildren, Rayne, Gabriel, Sinai, Raigan, Riley, Harlei, Bailey; four sisters, Sandra Whitley, Annette Whitley, Carol Alexander, Shanda Alexander; brothers, Derrick Alexander, Phillip Whitley, Ronnie Sweatt; uncle, Edward Lee Shorter; goddaughter, Lawanda Collier; godson, Brent Kelley; along with a host of cousins, family members and friends.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.