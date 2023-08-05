The first week of school always has its challenges.
This year, the challenge for Wilson County Schools was transportation.
“I have identified a few things that we need to work on and that will be addressed and get corrected,” Wilson County Schools Transportation Director Kenny Hardaway said. “I know it’s been a hectic three days, but I think, overall, it’s been going well the last two days. The first day is always going to be chaotic, but I think they’re getting better as we go.”
One of the steps to address transportation issues in Wilson County Schools was transitioning to a two-tier system, where drivers first run a route that drops students off at 7:30 a.m. and then run a second route that drops off students at 8:30.
Because the first route was behind, it caused issues for the second route.
“If tier one doesn’t go well, then tier two doesn’t go well, and I didn’t spend enough time focusing on that,” Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said. “That first day of school, the biggest challenge in an elementary school is getting those smaller students on the right bus, and that’s going to take 30 to 40 to 50 minutes. But we have to make sure we get them on the right bus. That was one of the issues with our system, because if (drivers have) got to go deliver this route, and then get to another school, it has to move smoothly ... quickly. That put them behind from the get-go.”
Moving to a two-tier bus transportation system was a recommendation from a transportation audit that the district underwent.
“Right now, the majority of our Watertown bus drivers are also running Lebanon High School routes,” Wilson County Schools Deputy Director of Operations Travis Mayfield said. “Now, that’s created some challenges, but the reason that is put in place is because if those drivers were still on single routes, we’d be short even more coverage.”
After hearing from teachers, parents and administrators last year, Luttrell said that canceling routes is harmful to the overall goal of Wilson County Schools.
“On the first three days of school last year, we downed 43 routes that did not run,” Luttrell said. “For a lot of kids, their parents get them to school. What I heard from teachers and parents, administrators, a lot of those kids don’t show up on those days. If we looked at the data of how many down routes we’ve been doing, it’s unacceptable.”
There are almost 13,000 students in Wilson County Schools that have signed up for bus ridership.
“This is not unusual to have issues on the first few days in transporting students,” Luttrell said.
Luttrell said that one of the ways that the district can alleviate the problem with transportation communication is through an app.
“One of the things I wanted last year was to use the Here Comes the Bus app,” Luttrell said. “We have that capability, and we’re going to get there as soon as possible. That will give our parents live time updates on the app of where their bus is at, because moving 12,000 students, there will always be some things that come up.”
