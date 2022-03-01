Butch Parkerson, 82, of Liberty, died on Feb. 28, 2022, at the Webb House in Smithville.
Born on June 26, 1939, the son of the late Walter and Hettie Malone Parkerson, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Agee Parkerson, in 2009.
Butch was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt and raise a huge garden.
In his youth, he spent most of his spare time training bird dogs and hunting quail with his best friend, Junior Dunham, but usually managed to bag a turkey and deer each year.
He was also an excellent athlete. He was a baseball pitcher at Liberty High School and played baseball and softball in local leagues for many years.
In his later years his favorite pastime was watching his grandson, Landry Williams, play baseball and pitch for the Watertown Purple Tigers.
Butch was a long-time member of New Hope Baptist Church.
He was employed as a construction worker and union member for the majority of his life.
He retired from Middle Tennessee Natural Gas in 2001.
Butch is survived by: his daughter, Ella Parkerson Williams (and her husband, Jay); grandson, Landry J. Parkerson Williams; sister, Jean Reasonover; and many nieces and nephews, including a special niece and caregiver, Donna Lawrence Phillips.
Butch was preceded in death by: his brothers, Robert Dan Parkerson, Shelby Lee Parkerson, Frank Parkerson, James Cordell Parkerson, Odis Parkerson, Alex Parkerson; and sisters, Eva Ray Malone, Maudie Bell Askew, Loretta Clayborn, Evelyn Martin, Lucille Jennings and Lona Fay Lawrence.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Freddy Curtis and Ronnie Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from noon until the service time on Thursday.
Pallbearers include Landry Williams, Danny Parkerson, Robby Reasonover, Larry Reasonover, Charles Lawrence and Jerry Lawrence.
Interment will be held at New Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery (North) Fund. Donations may be made at Hunter Funeral Home.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
