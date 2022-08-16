Like many Saturday mornings, the Mt. Juliet Farmers Market is awash in chatter and commerce.
Local farmers come from around Wilson County to purvey their produce while customers shop and share stories from the week.
For one elderly local, Corrine Bodin, it’s a chance to share some of her favorite recipes.
“I’m selling jams and jellies,” Bodin said. “I have sugar-free, regular, and hot pepper jelly. With hot pepper jelly, I use four different peppers. I use red chili, jalapenos, ghost peppers, and a green one.”
Typically, vendors at the Mt. Juliet Farmers Market are required to grow the produce themselves, but the 87-year-old Bodin requested permission to source her peppers since growing them at her home is not an option.
“I got permission from the office since I live with my daughter,” Bodin said. “If they have the peppers I need available at the market, I will buy them here. Otherwise, I have to go to Publix, but I get the best I can and make it with that.
Rain or shine, Bodin is a regular at the farmers market.
“I’ve been out here every Saturday for the past five years,” she said.
Vendors representing farms from Wilson County are mainstays at the market as well.
Eddie Underwood of Underwood Farms in Watertown had a slew of items, from onions to okra.
“Right now, we are getting close to a gap in peppers, because the hot weather stopped the blooming, and same thing with the tomatoes,” Underwood said. “Over the next couple of weeks, things are going to be a little thin, but as the temperature cools down, plants will rebloom, and we’ll continue to have more produce.”
Underwood boasts longer-than-normal tomato availability due to tunnel tomatoes that he gets started early in the year. Tunnels are used to extend the growing season earlier into spring and later into fall.
“I use tunnel tomatoes so that we have ripe tomatoes by no later than the middle of May,” Underwood said.
The Watertown farmer indicated that he would continue coming to the Mt. Juliet Farmers Market until October. He will then transition to the farmers market in Lebanon, where he will be until the first week of December.
While the farmers market has plenty to choose from, some items can still take a shopper by surprise.
Antonio Sotak is the founder and owner of Mycolah Mushrooms. His passion for mycology, the study of fungi, began after the COVID-19 pandemic closed his typical recreational outlets.
“I was 16 and a junior in high school (in Delaware),” Sotak said. “I began this journey with mycology right when COVID began. For me, school ended, and sports ended. Those were two things that were very time-consuming for me. When that ended, I had a lot of time on my hands.”
He never imagined what would come of it.
“I found this and got more and more passionate about it.,” Sotak said.
According to the mycologist, his mushrooms stand out to shoppers at the farmers market.
“Almost every day, somebody gasps because they have never seen these types of mushrooms before,” Sotak said. “It’s a long process, but long story short, these bags are sterilized so that any microbes or bacterias in there are dead. That way, my fungi can colonize fully. Then, I cut a slit in the bag, and in five days, it will pin. Each day, the pins will double in size until it is a mature mushroom.”
The Mt. Juliet Farmers Market is held under canopies at the Charlie Daniels Park, located at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. in Mt. Juliet. The market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. It is also open on Thursday afternoons from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
While there’s plenty to go around, it’s always a good practice for patrons to arrive early in order to ensure that there will be an ample supply of goods.
