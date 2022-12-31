CHIPOTLE 2

The first Chipotle location in Lebanon opened on Friday. Employees prepared customized meals for customers that filled the restaurant shortly after it opened.

 By Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

After opening its first restaurant in Lebanon on Friday morning, the local Chipotle Mexican Grill was abuzz within 15 minutes of its doors opening.

Located at 620 South Cumberland St., the restaurant is already drawing crowds. Shortly after the doors were unlocked, general manager Rachel Kaulay said that the opening was going well and that Chipotle was excited to be in Lebanon.

