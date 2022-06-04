Due to construction by the R. J. Corman Railroad Group on the stretch of track that crosses over Cairo Bend Road, the street will be closed to thru traffic all weekend.
The project will replace the railroad crossing near Highway 70, where a traffic signal was recently installed.
According to a release from Lebanon transportation and traffic engineer Kristen Rice, the roadway will be “reopened as soon as the installation is completed.”
The release indicated that the work would take place until 6 a.m. on June 6.
“There will continue to be lane closures for paving,” Rice said in the release.
A detour will be in place during the road closure. Motorists will be rerouted to State Route 109 and Academy Road.
Motorists are instructed to use caution when traveling in the area.
