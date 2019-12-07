Ongoing
Dancing Lights of Christmas
The Dancing Lights of Christmas returns for it's 10th consecutive season. Wilson County and the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, home of the Wilson County Fair, will host the Dancing Lights of Christmas this holiday season, featuring a 2.5-mile route and over two million lights dancing to the music on the radio. The show opens nightly at 5 p.m. and the admission is $30 per family vehicle. Enter the fairgrounds at the entrance across from Dollar General.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Empty Bowls Luncheon
The Wilson County Community Help Center Empty Bowls Luncheon fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center. Tickets are $10 and are available at the Help Center and from any board member. They will also be available at the door. There will also be a dessert auction and silent auction.
Lebanon Band and Choir Christmas Concert
The Lebanon High School band and choir Christmas concert will be at 7 p.m. at the school, 500 Blue Devil Blvd. There is no charge for the concert, which features two hours of holiday favorites.
Historic Places Tour
Lebanon's 12th annual Historic Places Tour is from 5-8:30 p.m. Tour tickets are $10 in advance, available at the Historic Lebanon office, 324 West Main St.; the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office, 149 Public Square; Iddy & Oscar's, 133 Public Square; or Dreams Boutique, 124 Public Square. Tickets will be available the night of the tour for $12 at any of the tour locations. The tour is self-guided and participants may start at any of the sites. For convenience, locations are listed on the back of advance tickets and at www.historiclebanon.com.
Wilson Country Retired Teachers' Association
The Wilson Country Retired Teachers' Association Christmas meeting and luncheon will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene in Lebanon. The December project is donating to WCRTA's scholarship fund. This meeting is sponsored by Liberty State Bank. Reservations must be made. Call 615-218-7058 for more information.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Possomtown Christmas Parade
The Possomtown will begin at 12:59 p.m. If you'd like to be a part of the parade, just come on over in your car, truck, gator, motorcycle, or tractor. If you'd like to pull a trailer or float, we'd love to see it! Ronnie Brown is the grand marshal of the parade, so please call him with any questions at (615) 566-5998. If you'd like to donate new or gently used clothing, toys or hygiene items to Possomtown Outreach for the annual Christmas relief trip to Hancock County, Tennessee, the trailer will be open across from Friendship on the McFarland Farm.
"Shepherds and Kings"
Round Lick Baptist Church, 745 W. Main St. in Watertown, will present "Shepherds and Kings," a Christmas drama/musical that tells a story of giving the Gift of Hope in unexpected ways, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
City of Lebanon Retirees
The City of Lebanon Retirees group will meet at 9 a.m. at Shoney's Restaurant, 814 S. Cumberland St.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Watertown High School Christmas concert
The Watertown High School Music Department is presenting "Winter Wonderland, A Christmas Music Showcase" at 6 p.m. in the Purple Tiger Theater at Watertown High School. There will be hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, and photos with Santa available from 5-5:45 p.m. Admission is $5.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade
The Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive and travel north on Mt. Juliet Road to Charlie Daniels Park. The theme this year is Toy Story Christmas and the grand marshals are Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep.
Veterans Pancake and Sausage Breakfast
A pancake and sausage breakfast, sponsored by Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates of VVA Chapter 1004, will be from 7-11 a.m. at the Lebanon National Guard Armory, 1010 Leeville Pike, in Lebanon. Adults are $5, children under 12 are $3, and those 5 and younger eat free.
Monday, Dec. 16
Cedar Creek Community Band Christmas Concert
The Cedar Creek Community Band will perform a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. at the Wilson County Board of Education Event Center, 415 Harding Dr. in Lebanon. The concert is free and open to the public
Saturday, Jan. 4
Goldwing Road Riders Association
The next monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet at Painturo's, 522 W. Main St. in Lebanon, with lunch starting at 11 a.m. and the meeting at noon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.