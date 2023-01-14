Services for Callie Inez Whitefield, 89, will be held on Saturday at noon at Jackson Street Church of Christ in Nashville. Family received friends and family on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Neuble Monument Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery on Tuesday.
She was preceded in death by: the late Lon Price and Frances Young Hill; the honorary Jackie Hill; and her aunt who raised her, Sara Callie Crutchfield.
Survivors include; her daughter, Sheree I. Whitefield; a very loving and devoted sister, Debra Abston; a very loving play son, Samuel Kennedy; a very, very dear-to-her-heart sister, Mary
Frances Hill Gilliam; sister, Clara Green; brother, William Jackson Hill; two stepsisters, Mamie Lee Dowell, Joyce Hogg; one stepbrother, Johnny Hill; a very special cousin (who was like a brother), James Ray Crutchfield; special friends, Bro. Freddie and Sis. Barbara Williams, Wilma Seay, Alice Ellison; four loving and devoted nieces, Janice Kidd, Robbie Britton, Mary Dobson, Jacqueline Hill; a very special cousin (who she called her niece), Jackie Crutchfield; a host of other loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great
nephews, cousins, and friends; the Jackson Street Church of Christ family, Bellwood
Church of Christ, Peyton Road Church of Christ; along with all of her friends, neighbors
and staff at Peyton Manor Apartments.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
