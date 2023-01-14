Callie Inez Whitefield

Callie Inez Whitefield

Services for Callie Inez Whitefield, 89, will be held on Saturday at noon at Jackson Street Church of Christ in Nashville. Family received friends and family on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Neuble Monument Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery on Tuesday.

She was preceded in death by: the late Lon Price and Frances Young Hill; the honorary Jackie Hill; and her aunt who raised her, Sara Callie Crutchfield.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.