Calysta Thomas Haglage was born on June 24, 1938, and died on Nov. 17, 2022.
Calysta was born in and spent much of her childhood in Whiteville, Tennessee.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Calysta Thomas Haglage was born on June 24, 1938, and died on Nov. 17, 2022.
Calysta was born in and spent much of her childhood in Whiteville, Tennessee.
Her family moved to Nashville when she was a teenager, and she graduated from Litton High School, where she excelled as a basketball player.
Post-graduation, she attended X-ray technology school at Nashville Baptist Hospital. After the completion of her training, she began working as an X-ray technician for a small group of orthopedic surgeons, who later became the Nashville Orthopedic Association and later still the Tennessee Orthopedic Association.
She worked with this group for more than 40 years and served as the supervisor of the X-ray department for many of those years. During that time she cared for thousands of patients and took hundreds of thousands of X-rays.
Her life embodied creating and giving. She loved nothing more than giving to other people the things that she created or cooked.
She was a photographer, painter (who loved everyone in her art group), keeper of the same sourdough culture for decades, red-hat lady (tea aficionado), Miata club member, traveler, and a cook with a cookbook collection to rival any.
She liked to get up early and stay busy all day.
More than any of these interests though, she was a caring friend and a loving family lady.
She was preceded in death by: her mother, Geneva Thomas; her father, Carlton Thomas; and her brothers, Carlton Thomas and Rodney Thomas.
She was a daughter, a twin, a mother, a grandmother, a wife, an aunt, and a great aunt. She adored her loving husband of more than 40 years — Jerome (Jerry) — her son John, and her granddaughter Helen, as well as all of her family.
She is survived by: her husband, Jerry; her son, John White; her granddaughter, Helen White; sister-in-law, Geneva Thomas; niece, Lisa (and Ronnie) Waynick and family; and nephew, Tony (and Michelle) Thomas and family.
There will not be a public memorial service as per her request. Her ashes will be inurned at the columbarium at Lebanon First Methodist Church.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.