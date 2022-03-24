The annual Walk Across Wilson campaign gets people out of their houses for a half hour each day, but the benefits can last a lifetime.
Organized by the Wilson County Health Council each year, the event encourages healthier lifestyles and activity for those that live in the area. The campaign sponsors participants who log the required amount of time and sessions with a donation to an organization or school of their choice.
“It came up as an initiative to get out and do some exercise,” said Ray Render, deputy district director for U.S. Rep. John Rose. “We felt like walking was one of the easier things to do, and you don’t have to have any equipment to do that. You just get out your door and start walking.”
The campaign is not limited to walking. Any kind of physical activity is accepted as long as the time element is met.
Members of each team log their minutes of activity into an online spreadsheet throughout the event. Then, each school or community organization will receive grants. Each participant earns $5 toward the school or organization they are representing. This year marks the seventh installment of the campaign, and Render indicated that the fundraising component has been a boom to local schools.
“It’s money that students have earned by participating in Walk Across Wilson,” Render said. “That money goes towards items to promote physical activity that would not normally be in a school’s budget, such as playground equipment. Again this year, community teams will be assisting local non-profit charities by their participation in the program as well.”
Once the total number of participants for each organization or school is tallied, a grant will go out. It’s up to the school’s discretion to spend it though.
“We just hope the school will buy things that will keep the students moving,” Render said.
The concept and name, Walk Across Wilson, is derived from the length of a trans-county hike. If a participant walks 30 minutes per day (1.5 miles), six days per week for a month, they will have walked the equivalent of 36 miles, or the distance from Davidson County to DeKalb County. In years preceding the pandemic, the kickoff event actually went the whole way across the county.
The kick-off event has served as a great way to promote the campaign, according to Render.
“In February of 2020, we had dignitaries, whether it was county commissioners, the mayor or the sheriff, physically walk across the county, one mile at a time,” Render said. “We had people sign up for one-mile segments. It was cool. We started at the Davidson County line, went to the courthouse, and the DeKalb County line and went up Sparta Pike and met at the courthouse at the same time. We did that walk on a Saturday morning, and it took three or four hours to do all that.”
The following year, inclement weather disrupted the kick-off event. It was the weekend that Lebanon and other parts of Wilson County experienced severe flood waters.
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital remains the campaign’s primary sponsor, but Render mentioned that the campaign also cultivates community partnerships that helps with promoting the event.
“Every year, we reach out to any business that wants to sponsor us,” Render said. “We are going to make T-shirts for the participants. I believe it was before COVID-19 since we have done that. Coming out of COVID, we are trying to get back to normal there.”
A simultaneous kick off will commence in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown at 9 a.m. on Saturday. In Lebanon, it will start at the Wilson Bank & Trust.
The Lebanon starting point is in the parking lot of the main Wilson Bank & Trust branch on North Castle Heights Avenue. In Mt. Juliet, walkers will set off from the train station parking lot by the Chamber of Commerce on North Mt. Juliet Road.
In Watertown, the group will link up at Watertown Middle School before starting the walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.