Campbellsville men take down the Phoenix late, 70-66

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland opened its first game back after the Christmas break slow and overcame an 13-point first half deficit, but an inspired Tigers team after a teammate went down propelled them to a 70-66 Campbellsville win at the Powell Athletic Center.
The Phoenix entered Thursday’s game winners of the last four games and were looking to keep things rolling into the 2021 year. It was not a pretty game at times during this one, but both teams battled and the Phoenix just came up a few possessions short in the end.
Cumberland (4-3, 3-2 MSC) went 25-of-63 (39.7%) from the field and were 2-of-19 (10.5%) from three, 0-of-8 after the first half. The Phoenix outrebounded the Tigers 39-35 and forced Campbellsville into 19 turnovers that led to 15 points.
The Phoenix had four players in double-digits led by Tavon King’s 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Aaron Ridley posted 16 points, six boards, and three assists. Mt. Juliet’s Issac Stephens picked up a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds, he had 13 points in the first half. Tyler Byrd scored 10 points on 5-of-17 shooting.
Taiveyhon Mason scored a game-high 25 points, eight assists, and four steals leading the way for the Tigers. Campbellsville (5-3, 3-2 MSC) shot 47.3% and hit eight three pointers. Campbellsville scored 21 points off the bench including 14 from Max Reyes who added the final two insurance points in the Tigers win.
Cumberland jumped out to a quick 6-2 lead, but fell cold early on allowing Campbellsville to go on an 11-0 run behind two deep threes from Alston Davis to get up 13-6. Campbellsville continued to extend the lead getting up by as much as 11 with 10 minutes left in the half.
The Phoenix finally started to shake off the slow start after the second media timeout with five minutes left in the half, Tigers were up 29-18. Cumberland went on a quick 6-0 spurt behind a couple of free throws from King and a nice putback by Stephens down low. The Phoenix didn’t stop there as they worked it all the way back to a one-point game before Campbellsville’s Max Reyes hit a three just before the horn for a 36-32 halftime lead for the Tigers.
Cumberland as they have all year, came out hot to start the second half. Ridley hit a 3 from the top of the key to cut it to a 45-41 deficit with just over 15 left to play.
A couple minutes later, Stephens stuffed a shot on the defensive end and Ridley found TJ Stargell in the corner for a 3 to give Cumberland their first lead since the opening minutes of the game. CU rode that momentum to a six-point lead after Ridley and Byrd both scored in the lane to put the Phoenix up 53-47.
Campbellsville did not back down though as they retook the lead momentarily as Lenorris Mincey punched the ball out on the defensive end and passed it to Reyes who finished underneath for two. King knotted the game at 66-66 after knocking down two free throws with 1:54 to play, but that was all the Phoenix could manage. Mason picked King’s back pocket on the next possession and they found Sam Weinning under the basket for two and Reyes added two insurance points from the charity stripe with 11.4 seconds left.
Cumberland will open up the 2021 portion of the season today against No. 6 Georgetown at the Davis-Reid Alumni Gym in Georgetown, Ky.
