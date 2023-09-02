This year’s Sherry’s Run will be the 20th year that the event will take place in Lebanon to raise awareness of colon cancer.
Sherry’s Hope Director of Operations Corrie Cluck has participated in Sherry’s Run since its inaugural event. While she and Sherry Patterson Whitaker weren’t close, she knew Whitaker before her diagnosis and passing.
“It’s been just amazing to see how this community has championed her as far as just honoring her and just rallying around the event from the very first year, to be with the family and support them and to honor her and who she was,” Clucker said. “It’s been such a blessing to be a part of and to see it grow and to experience how the Wilson County community is just so generous in so many ways.”
During that first run, a few hundred people showed up to honor Whitaker.
“It was just overwhelming in a good way to see how people just rallied around and wanted to be there to show support, and to be a part of something just to honor her and honor the family,” Clucker said. “Initially, the money that was raised went to the American Cancer Society and the Sarah Cannon Foundation, because the initial thought was we’re going to cure colon cancer.”
Back then, the draw was being a part of cancer research.
“Everybody kind of wanted to be a part of raising awareness for colon cancer and colon health and getting screened,” Clucker said.
In 2008, Sherry’s Run began to donating the money raised during the event to families in Wilson County. The tradition has continued, and this year, the event will be dedicated to Dallus Whitfield, Josh Dillard and 13-year-old Jayden Bailey.
“Previously, it would just go towards cancer research,” Sherry’s Hope Marketing Director Kezney Batey said. “Then, there was a need that was noticed within the community, that there were so many cancer patients. When you get diagnosed with cancer, you may not be able to work for a long period of time. There were people who are struggling to pay their bills and to buy groceries and things like that.”
That year, Sherry’s Run became a full-fledged non-profit organization.
“That’s when the purpose behind it changed,” Batey said. “It’s always been about cancer, but this is when it started to be geared towards Wilson County families to support them.”
This year’s Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk event will take place next Saturday, beginning at 623 West Main St. in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.