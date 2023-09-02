SHERRYS RUN PHOTO 2023

The 20th annual Sherry's Run 5K Run/Walk will be held in Lebanon next Saturday.

 Submitted

This year’s Sherry’s Run will be the 20th year that the event will take place in Lebanon to raise awareness of colon cancer.

Sherry’s Hope Director of Operations Corrie Cluck has participated in Sherry’s Run since its inaugural event. While she and Sherry Patterson Whitaker weren’t close, she knew Whitaker before her diagnosis and passing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.