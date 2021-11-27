Candice “Candi” Thompson passed away on Nov. 24, 2021 at age 74.
Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Lebanon at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Nashville, will follow the service. Pallbearers are Ryan McNabb, Ian McNabb, Kyle Gossett, Scott Lorden, Marcus King, and William Thompson.
Visitation is Monday from 4 p.m. — 8 p.m. Monday at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon.
Candice Marie Thompson was born June 19, 1947 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Doreen Morsefielder Walker and Ralph Walker. She was a member of the Tennessee Beekeepers Association and the Wilson County Beekeepers Association, where she served as a delegate to the state association for a number of years. Thompson was also an active former member of the Wilson County Master Gardeners. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by: her loving husband, David W. Thompson, son Greg (Brenda) McNabb of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; daughter, Wendy (James) Johnson of Stillwater, Oklahoma; son, Adrian (Barbara) McNabb of Lebanon; sister, Jan Walker of Albany, Georgia; brother, Bruce Walker of Arlington, Virginia; sister, Katie Wilson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 8 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by: father, Ralph Walker; mother, Doreen Walker; sister, Malinda Walker of Edmond, Oklahoma; and grandson, Jason McNabb of Edmond, Oklahoma. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393.
