The search for a new director at the Joint Economic and Community Development Board (JECDB) of Wilson County ended with Corey Johns’ appointment to replace the outgoing G.C. Hixson.
Johns is currently the director of business development, interactive and creative technology with the State of Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development. During the JECDB Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, he indicated that he would be officially stepping into his new role at the beginning of the year, allowing him time to tie up loose ends in his current job.
“This is a healthy transition,” Johns said.
“We’re in a great place. You have had great leadership for almost 20 years, and I want to recognize G.C. (Hixson) and say thanks for leaving things in a good place to pass the baton.”
Johns is a Wilson County resident, with 15 years of leadership experience in various economic development roles. In his current role with the state, he led the development and implementation of Tennessee’s initiative targeting digital media and creative technologies. He has also launched broadband initiatives for multiple states, including Tennessee.
His first role in economic development began in Sevier County on its economic development council. While there, he supported industrial and advanced manufacturing recruitment, business retention and expansion efforts, and planning and securing grant funding for a county-wide workforce development study.
Johns is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. In addition to his degree in political science, he completed a master’s degree in public administration.
He and his family attend Providence Methodist Church in Mt. Juliet.
Johns’ base salary with the board will start at $110,000.
Don Chambers chaired the search committee and commented that it came down to two “really qualified people.”
Ultimately, Chambers said that the search committee decided that Johns would be the best to replace G.C. and give the JECDB a “long-term relationship as we have had with G.C.”
Hixson’s farewell
Addressing the board of directors, Hixson indicated that stepping down was difficult after all the relationships that he has developed.
“It’s easy to say we are family, but we are,” Hixson said.
Hixson also remarked as to how proud he was of the job they had done and that he felt confident about the state of the organization.
“We are not leaving (Johns) with an empty cupboard,” Hixson said. “You cannot sell from an empty wagon. Our wagon is full. We may be changing, but our partnerships remain strong.”
Hixson credited the board’s assistant director, Tammy Stokes, for everything she does to make the operation run smoothly.
The meeting concluded with Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon, and Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, sharing a proclamation honoring Hixson’s tenure on the board.
