The search for a new director at the Joint Economic and Community Development Board (JECDB) of Wilson County ended with Corey Johns’ appointment to replace the outgoing G.C. Hixson.

Johns is currently the director of business development, interactive and creative technology with the State of Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development. During the JECDB Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, he indicated that he would be officially stepping into his new role at the beginning of the year, allowing him time to tie up loose ends in his current job.

