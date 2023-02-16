A Wilson County School bus transporting 25 students was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning.
A Kia Soul struck the rear of the bus at 6:45 in the morning near the 500 block of Flatwoods Road in Lebanon. Three of the Southside Elementary students on board were transported to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment for minor ailments.
The bus driver and the other students were un-injured, and the driver from the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the wreck, as did Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). THP investigated the scene, and the school was immediately notified.
“The school notifies both transportation and parents of what’s transpired,” Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer Bart Barker said. “The principal was on site this morning, making sure that the kids were taken care of and all went well.”
In an incident like this, student well-being is the district’s priority.
“The communication with parents, the well-being of the students and safety, those are the first and foremost concerns,” Barker said. “Then, emergency responders on the scene can make determinations of if a child needs medical treatment. We rely on those emergency responders to help us to know what children are okay and what children need to be evaluated further.”
The children who were on the bus at the time of the accident were loaded on to another bus, which took them to school.
