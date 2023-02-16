Bus Crash 1

A Kia Soul struck a school bus carrying 25 children to Southside Elementary from behind Wednesday morning. No major injuries were reported.

A Wilson County School bus transporting 25 students was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning.

A Kia Soul struck the rear of the bus at 6:45 in the morning near the 500 block of Flatwoods Road in Lebanon. Three of the Southside Elementary students on board were transported to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment for minor ailments.

