Sam Cardwell connected on a hole-in-one Sunday at Lebanon Golf & Country Club’s No. 4 hole.
He used a 4-iron to hole out from 168 yards.
Larry Oakley, Greg Brockette and Jeff Brockette witnessed the ace.
Huheey aces Five Oaks No. 8John Huheey hit a hole-in-one Friday on the No. 8 hole at Five Oaks Golf Country Club.
Huheey used an approach wedge on the par-3, 88-yard hole.
Mike Reese witnessed the shot.
