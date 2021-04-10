Cumberland junior Nicole Carey and sophomore Victoria Johnson were voted All-Mid-South Conference second volleyball team and freshman Lauren Galvan earned All-MSC honorable mention, it was announced by the league office on Wednesday.
Carey has recorded a team-high 207 kills, ranking 15th in the conference at 2.3 kills per set. The Bloomfield Township, Mich., native has registered 53 blocks, which also ranks her 15th in the Mid-South. She posted a game-high 14 kills twice this season, once against Bethel and once against Freed-Hardeman.
Johnson ranks first on the team in assists this season with 659 assists, 38th nationally, while also having the 12th most aces in the country with 45. She has played a pivotal role offensively and defensively racking up 104 kills and 250 digs. Johnson earned Mid-South Conference Setter of the Week three times this season.
Galvan had a strong freshman campaign posting the club’s second-most kills this season at 186. She posted double-digit kills in seven matches this season and had 11 digs against the University of the Cumberlands. She also had 20 services aces on the year.
Cumberland will begin play in the Mid-South Conference Tournament tomorrow against the University of the Cumberlands at noon.
Life’s Lena Pucnik was named the MSC Volleyball Player of the Year by the conference coaches. Life’s Marin Black was selected as the Libero of the Year. Lindsey Wilson’s Camryn Rich was named the conference Setter of the Year while teammate Radiasy Valdez was named the Freshman of the Year. Lindsey Wilson coach Jerry Forbes was voted as the MSC Coach of the Year by his peers.
The conference coaches voted on the yearly awards along with the all-conference teams. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.
Four Phoenix earn men’s All-MSC honorsCaleb Ginnings, Luka Ilic, Christina Lester and Jordan Pierce were voted All-Mid-South Conference men’s volleyball players, released by the league office.
Ginnings, Ilic and Lester each earned second team All-Mid-South Conference while Pierce was an honorable mention.
Ginnings served as the team’s libero this season collected 272 digs, which ranked him inside the Top-10 in digs in the nation. He also ranked seventh in the NAIA in digs per game with 3.52.
The freshman from Kingston Springs posted 12 matches with double-digit digs with four matches with 20 or more digs. He posted a season-high 24 digs against Thomas More on Feb. 20.
Chambers netted 231 kills, 126 digs and 87 assists for the Phoenix. The Lebanon native ranked 38th nationally in kills. He posted 12 matches with double-digit kills and picked up a season-high 21 kills against Midway on March 30.
Chambers and Ginnings were voted second team in 2020 and Chambers earned the accolade in 2019 as well.
Ilic, the newcomer from Belgrade, Serbia, notched 158 kills on the season with eight matches in double-digits.
Ilic posted a season-high 17 kills in the first match of the season against Reinhard in January. He ranks 48th in the NAIA in kills per game.
Pierce was named to the All-Mid-South Conference honorable mentions. Pierce collected 133 kills, 485 assists and 153 digs for Cumberland. He is 25th nationally in assists and 43rd in digs.
Pierce was voted first team All-Mid-South Conference in 2020 and earned second team All-Mid-South Conference honors in 2019.
