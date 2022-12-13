In our household, we prefer live Christmas trees.
In our household, we prefer live Christmas trees.
It’s something about having the smell and feel of a live tree that really pushes it over the edge for us.
In Middle Tennessee, there are several Christmas tree farms, and some have a cut-your-own option for those wanting the full experience.
Since we live in a warmer region, we are not going to find some of the common fir and blue spruce type of trees. A lot of the focus in Middle Tennessee is on pines since they are more adapted to our area.
Before you shop around, make sure you know the exact height of the tree that you need. That would include measuring the area and finding one to fit that area as opposed to cutting one shorter to make it fit the space.
There are a few steps to keep your tree as fresh as possible during these next few weeks.
Water is the most limiting factor for a cut Christmas tree. The tree stand must have a constant amount of water in it. Make sure you check it daily, because the first week will be critical in keeping it replenished. If your tree is near your heat vent, then it may need water more than once a day. Any draft of hot hair can deplete the water faster. That also includes fireplaces, heaters, and even windows where that sunlight can dry out the tree faster.
If the tree was pre-cut, then it is necessary to recut it, because the tree will callus over at the cut end. That will help water be absorbed by the tree during that first week.
Many times, the firs and blue spruces are pre-cut and shipped over a period of days to their destination. Those will need to be re-cut again.
As with all things, it must come to an end. Normally, the trees are taken out when they become dry and brittle, because it can become a fire hazard in the home.
There are many options of what to do with them when you are done with them. One of the main ways that homeowners dispose of their trees is recycling them. Many communities offer free pick-up and disposal when you are done with your Christmas tree.
If you have a fireplace, don’t burn your tree in there. It could add to buildup of creosote, and we need to avoid them completely in the fireplace.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
