As things move forward with the new Laguardo Elementary School project on Double Log Cabin Road off of Highway 109, the Wilson County School Board began discussing other necessary new schools and renovations.

“We have secured the funding for Laguardo Elementary School,” zone 1 school board member Carrie Pfeiffer said. “I think that means that it is now time for us to start working on the new Gladeville Elementary School. I think we have all seen from the past year and how long it took from the time that we made the land purchase and started moving (forward on) Laguardo Elementary School, and the amount of time it took to have plans made. Then, you have the time that it takes for the bidding process.”

