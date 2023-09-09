As things move forward with the new Laguardo Elementary School project on Double Log Cabin Road off of Highway 109, the Wilson County School Board began discussing other necessary new schools and renovations.
“We have secured the funding for Laguardo Elementary School,” zone 1 school board member Carrie Pfeiffer said. “I think that means that it is now time for us to start working on the new Gladeville Elementary School. I think we have all seen from the past year and how long it took from the time that we made the land purchase and started moving (forward on) Laguardo Elementary School, and the amount of time it took to have plans made. Then, you have the time that it takes for the bidding process.”
On Thursday night, Pfeiffer also advocated for the board to move forward on renovations to Lakeview Elementary School in Mt. Juliet and addressing issues at Watertown Middle School.
“At Lakeview Elementary, some of the renovation concerns involve an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance situation in the cafeteria serving line as well as just the very limited capacity to serve students there,” Pfeiffer said. “I’m anticipating that as the W.A. Wright (Elementary School) zone grows, as things are changing there, that there’s gonna have to be some rezoning happening.”
According to Pfeiffer, Lakeview Elementary is serving as many students as it can through its cafeteria and would not be able to accommodate additional enrollment.
“I think we also have a safety consideration (at Lakeview Elementary),” Pfeiffer said. “If you have not been in that building, the gym separates the early elementary grades from the upper elementary grades, and there is no way to go from one to the other without passing through (the gym). Now, the gym is itself secured behind locked doors. That’s not a safety consideration in and of itself. But when you only have one way to move students through that area, that to me is a concern that goes beyond just the disruption of that class.”
There are also moisture issues in the roof of Lakeview Elementary.
“This is a school that’s going to require a renovation that goes beyond what I think that we could probably do in our budget,” Pfeiffer said. “It’s not so enormous that it’s not doable, but it is a significant renovation. If we’re gonna have to go to the county commission for that (renovation), then, I think that we need to go ahead now, while we’re doing the Gladesville Elementary planning process and have the plans that are out there updated.”
There are also significant renovation needs at Watertown Middle School.
“Watertown Middle is a unique situation, because a decision really has to be made there about whether or not we renovate this at significant expense or build a new school,” Pfeiffer said.
Zone 2 school board member Beth Meyers has toured Watertown Middle School with Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell and identified traffic, safety and classroom set-up as issues that she’s witnessed.
Meyers identified the separation of the band room from the main building as a safety concern, as students need to exit the building to get to that classroom. She described other classrooms as being awkwardly shaped.
“I’ve gotten a lot of phone calls and emails these past two weeks over being able to use facilities, and there’s just not facilities,” Meyers said. “There’s not land for the students to use. The football field has lost the the bleachers.”
Meyers said that it’s time for the district to look at building a new Watertown Middle School.
“I want to do what’s right for the kids, and sometimes, that means we have to put aside the past and look to the future,” Meyers said.
Because of the historical nature of Watertown Middle School’s current building, Luttrell suggested that the district gather feedback from the people living in the surrounding area before making a decision on whether to renovate the existing school or build a new one.
“The first step on that project might be to survey the community and get their input,” Luttrell said. “(Ask them), do you want to look at (building) the new (school)? Give them some input, because that topic is going to come up. I can help facilitate that (survey) as well.”
During the board meeting, the Wilson County School Board voted to give Luttrell the authority to discuss property purchases to bring back to the board. That could help ease the process of moving forward with the new Gladeville Middle School.
