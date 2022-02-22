A funeral service for Carl E. Featherston will be at 1 p.m. on Feb. 23, 2022, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Gordon Lee and George Wallace officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Mr. Featherston, 86, of Hartsville, passed away on Feb. 18, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born on Sept. 18, 1935, in Columbus, Ohio, he is the son of the late William and Mildred Long Featherston.
He was a machinist, retiring from Fred Wright Industries.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half-sister, Wanda Watson, and two half-brothers, Howard Gilliam and Wayne Gilliam.
He is survived by: his wife of over sixty seven years, Levyonne Gipson Featherston; son and daughter in law, Randall and Sheri Featherston; grandchildren: Leah (D.C.) Barr and Kaleb Featherston; great grandson, Blake Barr; and beloved dog, Greta.
Pallbearers are Bobby Conder, Rick Conder, Myron Conder, Josh Conder, Ronnie Gipson, Shane Gipson, Dean Gipson and Derrick Haley
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.