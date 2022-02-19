Carl Eugene Judkins, 81 of the Shop Springs community, died on Feb. 16, 2022 at his residence.
Born Dec. 12, 1940 at Lancaster, he was the son of the late Odus and Allie Mae Bennett Judkins.
He was preceded in death by: a niece, Kim Hall Hunter; sister-in-law, Dot Ferrell Judkins; and brother-in-law, A.C. Johnson.
Carl was a graduate of Liberty High School and attended Ramah Baptist Church.
He retired from the Ford Motor Company in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He was a US Army veteran and an avid coon hunter.
Carl is survived by: his sister, Elizabeth Johnson of Smithville; brothers, Odell (Betty) Judkins of Watertown, Shirley Judkins of Shop Springs; nieces and nephews, Teresa (Clark) Sampson, Jennifer Pruitt, Mark (Anita) Judkins, Kristina (Kevin) Haggard; great nieces and nephews, Jenny (Brian Hocker) Hall, Lauren Harris, Sarah Grace Harris, Allie Hunter, Leslie Pruitt, Layne Haggard, Karoline Haggard; and special caregiver, Angela McCarter.
Funeral services are slated for 11 a.m. on Saturday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Kenneth Tramel officiating. Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and will be held prior to services on Saturday.
Pallbearers are Mark Judkins, Clark Sampson, Tommy Jackson, Kevin Haggard, Layne Haggard, Eddie Harris, John Johnson and Keith Judkins.
Interment will be held at Wilson County Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
