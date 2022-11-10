Carmen Franklin Mangrum, Sr., 94, of Lebanon, passed away on Nov. 6, 2022, at Pavilion Senior Living in Lebanon.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Maze and Elizabeth Mangrum; brothers, Maze Mangrum, Jr., Freeman Mangrum; and brother-in-law, Frank Hazelwood.
He is survived by: his loving wife of 71 years, Geneva Mangrum; children, Debbie (Charlie) Price, Carmen (Barbara) Mangrum, Jr., Lee (Cindy) Mangrum; grandchildren, Rachal (Damon) Dodson, Taylor (Misty) Morris, Jennifer (Tony) Jackson, Carmen Mangrum III, Adam Mangrum, Justin (Dianne) Harris, Anthony (Laura) Dufrene, Abbey Morris; great-grandchildren, Caroline Dodson, Jack Dodson, Denton Dodson, Akira Wooden, Caden Fakes, Addie Morris, Gabriel Rushing, Rebekah Rushing, Kade Hale, Hailey Dufrene, Bella Dinwiddie, Marissa Coley, Tucker Morris; sister-in-law, Juanita Hazelwood; along with many other loving family members and friends.
Carmen Mangrum, Sr., was born in August of 1928 in Franklin. Before beginning his career, Mr. Mangrum enlisted in the Navy, serving our country in both World War II and the Korean War.
Shortly after returning home from his service, Carmen married the love of his life, Geneva Mangrum and began his education at International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) local 429’s four-year electrician apprenticeship program. After graduating in 1956, Carmen worked as a journeyman wireman for several industrial and government projects, including the Tennessee Valley Authority, Percy Priest Dam, Old Hickory Dam, Cordell Hull Dam, and Hartsville Nuclear Plant, serving as a foreman, superintendent and steward. Mr. Mangrum was devoted to his job and had a love for those he worked alongside.
Aside from the love for his work, he enjoyed camping, rabbit hunting, and visiting the beach.
He was a life-long Vanderbilt University football fan and loved going to the games.
Visitation for Mr. Mangrum was held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Partee House (located at 233 West Main Street in Lebanon). Services will take place on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Berea Church of Christ, with an hour of visitation to be held beforehand.
Kevin White will officiate the services. Taylor Morris, Jack Dodson, Denton Dodson, Chris Trusty, Tim Teel and Donnie Bain will serve as pallbearers, with the elders and deacons of Berea Church of Christ serving as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and caregivers at the Pavilion Senior Living and Avalon Hospice.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
