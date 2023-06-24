Carol Brockmann passed away on June 20, 2023, at age 69.
Carol Sue Brockmann was born in Torrance, California, to Isabella Kathryn Darling and James Alford Campbell.
She met and married the love of her life, Thomas Brockmann. Together they raised three children and impacted the life of all nine of their grandchildren.
She loved cooking and baking for all of them and providing a home to come to.
She had a heart for animals too.
Carol was a member of the First Assembly of God.
She is survived by: her husband of 50 years, Tom Brockman; children, Rebecca (Rodney) Warran, Annette (Russell Leasure) Johnson; grandchildren, Jayden Warran, Noah Warran, Megan Warran, Margaret O’Callaghan, Colleen O’Callaghan, Kevin O’Callaghan, Kathryn O’Callaghan, Brian Johnson, Dylan Brewington; and brother, David Samuel (Patricia) Campbell.
She is preceded in death by: her daughter, Elisha De’Hon O’Callaghan; parents, Isabella and James Campbell; and sisters, Virginia, Leota, Jeanne, and Donna.
Arrangements were entrusted to Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.
comments
