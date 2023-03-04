Carroll Larue Lannom, 98, of Gladeville, passed away on March 2, 2023, at the Pavilion.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Elmer and Elsie Turner; husband, Glendon Lannom; son, Rue Lannom; two sisters; and four brothers.
She is survived by: her son, Joe (Peggy) Lannom; sister, Virginia Robison; grandsons, Shane Lannom, Lance (Cathy) Lannom; along with several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Mrs. Lannom was a homemaker, a Navy veteran, and a member of Gladeville Church of Christ.
Visitation will be held at Partlow Funeral Chapel, located 233 West Main St. in Lebanon, on Sunday from noon until 2 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Ronnie Gaines will officiate, and interment will be at Lannom Cemetery in Vesta.
Pallbearers will be Clay Sanders, Peyton Baskins, Tommy Jones, Troy Smith, Shane Lannom, and Lance Lannom.
Honorary pallbearers are the friends at the Pavilion, friends at Gladeville Church of Christ, Johnnie Ricketts, Doug Simms, Charles Ricketts, Butch Martin, Tommy Knowles, and Ernest Sanders.
The family would like to express a special thank you to all the staff at the Pavilion for all their care.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
