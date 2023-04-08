Students at Lebanon’s Carroll-Oakland School who were on the principal’s list or the honor roll for the third nine-weeks are as follows:
Second grade
Principal’s list
Jacob Bowlds, Sadie Caldwell
Honor roll
Jazmyn Rooks, Finley Illobre, Emory Chaffin, Lilly Thorne, Logan Baldwin, Gunner Erlandson, Shelby Erwin, Taylor Johnston, Jackson Klemm, Keegan Rich, Layla Ristich, Mallie Solomon
Third grade
Principal’s list
Madeline Ferrell, Esther Stricklin, Luke Allen, Grayson Richey, Bristol Ardissano, Tanner Pope, Kaylyn Shelton
Honor roll
Rainsley Reynolds, Laekyn King, Asher Taylor, Rhett Etheridge , Aria Simmons, Brayden Boldin, Eli Dedman, Yani Galvez, Jeremiah Johnson, Catherine Watson, Jon Michael Ackerman, Wesley Barnabi, Knox Swindell, Chance Davis, Josi Ward, Annalyn Walters
Fourth grade
Principal’s list
Braden Carr, Cooper Chessor, La’Kyia Hastings, Garrett Flynn, Adalyn Pfountz, Kase Johnson, Louella Grady, Brinley Holcomb, Matthew Briggs, Brooklyn Miller, Avery Smallwood, Callie Thompson, Mckenzye Lawrence, Katelynn Lockard, Wade Meyers, Hadley Rucker, Camilia Trejo
Honor roll
Alex Becerra, Grant Fielding, Sibbie Jones, Simon Pszczolkowski, Ryder Toungett, Sarah Welch, Katie Willis, Josslynn Willits, Dalton Barnes, Emmalee Bringhurst, Kolbi Buhler, Jax Epperson, McKinley Miller, Jentry Simpson, Jaob Theiring, Aubrey Bell, Jenica Burton-Lovell, Hank Cannington, Krisslynn Gannon, Emmet Graham, Harmony Mothershed, Lily Pidilla, Joiner Rooks, Jentri Scott, JP Walters, Trent Watkins, Bently Witt, Trey Bean, Rylee Dillon, Caidence Gilland, Elizabeth Hurtado , JC Mcalister, Kassidy McCoy, Maci Moore, Copeland Thorne, Avery Weber, Olivia Wright
Fifth grade
Honor roll
Lexi Castaneda, Mason Glidwell, Lily Goad, Colton Harris, Kaydence Kendrick, Will Palazola, Reed Baker, Jorge Flores, Maleki Gardner, Reese Parks
Sixth grade
Principal’s list
Carly Allen, Abigail Arredondo, Zavien Barbour, John Dillon, Keaton Dillon, Wade Dyal, Wyatt Erwin, Ellie Graves, Rylee Stanley, Micah Stricklin
Honor roll
Colbie Dillard, Tyler Brownlee, Elanor Cannington, Elivia Gann, Jutlie Hurley, Mason Johnson, Audrey Lewis, Josie Reynolds, Masen Sisco, Jack Thompson, Kaylee Tomlinson, Sophia Gaines, Laila Welch, Housten Whited, Gracie Jo Young, Trentan Haynes, Jake Vanatta
Seventh grade
Principal’s list
Makayla Ardissono, Molly Read, Ariona Collier, Tyler Sottek, Sydney Garrison, Brianna Burton
Honor roll
Carter Estep, Taylor Franz, Addie Lattimore, Kadence Payne, Logan Reagan, Alayna Scott, Morgan Dillon, Camila Duarte, Rubi Hilton, Ian Gould, Maddux Race, Jase Atwood, Maddie Ezell, Kaleb Johnson, Cadence Malave, Sevay Morrill, Tyler Sottek, Jayden Witt
Eighth grade
Principal’s list
Hailea Cole, Lila Everett, Adriana Powers, Sage Powers, Lily Read, Andrea Fuentes
Honor roll
Jakob Pruitte, Madie Rumble, Gabe Sanders, Hannah Ferrell, Izzy Haynes, Brody Johnson, Emma Knight, Caroline Pope, Aiden Rickman, Lexi Simpson, Alex Hernandez, Eli Moore, Adriana Anderson, Felipe Mota
— Submitted
