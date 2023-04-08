LEBANON NOON ROTARY PHOTO

Crossroads Mission Care Executive Director Patti Carter recently spoke to the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club. Crossroads Mission Care’s vision is to create places where appreciation, self-care, and restoration are accessible, feel close to home, and are a mainstay of military, civil and spiritual first responder culture. Crossroads Mission Care provides restorative hospitality programs to those who serve others during times of crisis, specifically focusing on military personnel, and spiritual and civil first responders. Crossroads Mission Care’s goal is to help those individuals remain effective in their calling.

 Submitted

