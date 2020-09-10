Castle sisters lead Wilson Central to another win

GREENBRIER — Sarah Castle and her sisters led Wilson Central to a 156-185 win over Beech in a District 9-Large match Tuesday at Legacy Golf Club.
Castle shot a 76 while sister Kate finished second with a 79. Molly Castle was fourth with a 93.
Host Greenbrier, which did not field a girls’ team, won the boys’ tri-match with 309. Beech had 363 and Central 395.
Zac Wilson led the Wildcats with a 92, good for ninth place. Bryce Gettler was 10th with a 94, Ethan Marcum 13th with 104, Logan Vorhies tied for 14th at 105 and Nehemiah Jones 16th with a 113.
Both Wilson Central teams will compete Monday at Oak Hill in Greenbrier for a nine-hole match against Donelson Christian and Davidson Academy with tee time set for 4:30 p.m. The final district match will be the following day at Long Hollow against Green Hill and host Gallatin.
