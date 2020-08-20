Castle sisters lead Wilson Central to second-place finish

GALLATIN — Wilson Central’s girls finished second in the Davidson Academy Invitational on Monday at Fairvue Plantation.
The Lady Wildcats carded a 166, 20 strokes behind first-place Clarksville.
Wilson Central sisters Sarah, Cate and Molly Castle finished in the top seven. Sarah shot an 82, Kate 84 and Molly 86.
Wilson Central’s boys were 13th with 411. Macon County won with 29-.
Zac Wilson tied for 19th place as the Wildcats’ top finisher with an 86. Bryce Gettler was 42nd with a 92. Ethan Marcum turned in a 113, Nehemiah Jones 118 and Brayden Ham 125.
Wilson Central took on Hendersonville and Greenbrier yesterday at the Legacy in Springfield.
Becht, Mitchell lead Lebanon victoriesRyan Becht’s nine-hole 39 led Lebanon’s boys to a tri-match win over Beech and Portland on Monday at Lebanon Golf & Country Club.
Daryl Mitchell’s 44 led Lebanon’s girls to a 70-86 win over Beech.
Lebanon’s boys shot 173 to Beech’s 184 and Portland’s 187.
Carson Byrd finished with a 43, Ryan Wood 45 and Gabe Keith 46 for the Blue Devils. Carter Pope’s 58 did not count against the team score.
Katelyn Anderson finished with a 46 for the Lady Devils while Caroline Wright finished with a 54.
Lebanon traveled to Long Hollow on Tuesday to take on Greenbrier and host Gallatin.
Castle, Lady ‘Cats take tri-matchHENDERSONVILLE — Wilson Central’s girls defeated Mt. Juliet 161-176 in a tri-match with host Station Camp on Tuesday at Country Hills Golf Course.
The Lady Wildcats’ Sarah Castle was low medalist with a 79, followed by sister Kate at 82, good for third place. The third sister, Molly, was fourth with an 89as Central won for the second time in as many starts.
Mt. Juliet’s Claire Fogg finished second with an 80 while teammate Ryleigh Rorie notched a 96.
Wilson Central’s boys finished second with 432 points to first place Station Camp’s 342.
Zac Wilson led the Wildcats with a 96, followed by Bryce Gattler with a 102 in seventh place. Nehemiah Jones was eighth with a 116. Ethan Marcum and Colby Muller each turned 118s.
Jackson Major led Mt. Juliet with an 81.
Mitchell leads LHS girls on linksSPRINGFIELD — Lebanon’s girls scored a 192-236 win over White House on Monday at the Legacy Golf Course.
Sophomore Daryl Mitchell shot a low-round 93 for the Lady Devils. Katelyn Anderson notched a 99 to cap the team score while Hannah Covington carded a 121.
Lebanon’s boys were second in the tri-match, finishing with 354. Greenbrier won with a 3-2 while White House was third with a 416.
Sophomore Gabe Keith led Lebanon with an 82. Ryan Becht turned in an 88, Carson Byrd 89 and Ryan Wood 95.
