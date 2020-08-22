Castles lead Lady Wildcats on links

SPRINGFIELD — The Castle sisters led Wilson Central to a 151-190 win over Hendersonville in a District 9-Large match Wednesday at Legacy Golf Course.
Kate Castle was low medalist with a 74, followed by Sarah Castle at 77. Molly Castle tied for third with an 84. Playing in her first high school match, Haley Lannom turned in a 95 as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 3-3 for the season.
Wilson Central’s boys finished third in a district tri-match with 450 points. Host Greenbrier won with 300..
Bryce Gettler led the Wildcats with an 11th-place finish and 93 points. Logan Vorhies was 12th with 107, Nehemiah Jones 16th with 123, Colby Muller 18th with 137 and Brayden Ham 19th with 142.
Both Wilson Central teams will return to the links Monday with a 1 p.m. tee time at Country Hills in Hendersonville against Green Hill and host Beech.
