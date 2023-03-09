The Mt. Juliet community has banded together to raise $1,300 to help pay for a kitten’s medical care after she was hit by a car.
Aoife, who is approximately seven weeks old, arrived at the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter last week with a broken jaw, nerve damage to her right leg and an eye that was in need of removal.
“She was found by a couple on the side of the road on Nonaville (Road) by the Cinco De Mayo restaurant,” Mt. Juliet Animal Control Officer Anna Francis said. “When they brought her in, she was almost not moving. She was freezing cold and very emaciated. The immediate injury that we could see was the eye, which has ruptured and crusted over.”
The shelter didn’t know where she came from, but set in motion efforts to get her care. They named her Aoife, which is an Irish name that means beautiful.
The community, it seems, agreed with the choice of name.
Since the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter Volunteer Organization put out a call for donations last Wednesday to meet the costs of Aoife’s eye surgery, a couple hundred people have raised 65% of the $2,000 goal.
“It’s just wonderful to see everyone coming together, so concerned about this one little tiny life,” Francis said. “Some people ask me, ‘Why do you try to save her if she’s so sick? Why don’t you just put her down?’ (It’s) because she’s got a chance, and because she’s got a will to live. I’m just so inspired that the community sees that too and wants to give her the best life that she can have.”
Veterinarians have determined that Aoife’s injured leg is nerve dead and that she has no feeling in the limb. The shelter will attempt to observe her for approximately four months before deciding whether or not that amputation is necessary.
“Currently, it’s a completely dead limb, and we’re probably going to have to take it off,” Francis said. “The reason for that is that they drag their dead limbs and can get sores, which can get infected.”
The injuries from the car weren’t the shelter’s only concern. Before she could undergo surgery to remove her eye, the sick kitten needed to recover from illness as well.
“She also has severe upper respiratory infection,” Francis said. “She was actually sneezing blood.”
Aoife underwent surgery on Monday to remove her eye and wire her broken jaw. Most of the funding for a major surgery like that comes from the shelter’s benefit fund, which is where most donations to the shelter end up.
“This is a great deal of support,” Francis said. “In my time here, I don’t think I’ve seen quite this much of an outpouring. I’ve never seen so much support like the people coming together to save this little one.”
