Cathy Jo Beadle, 60, from San Antonio, Texas, went to be with her Lord and savior on June 24, 2023.
She was born on June 10, 1963, to Glen and Betty Johnson from Lebanon.
Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 3:52 pm
Cathy graduated from Lebanon High School in 1981, and shortly thereafter, she married Randy Beadle from Watertown. For the next 41 years, she supported and traveled with Randy during his military career in the United States Air Force before settling in San Antonio.
Cathy had an unwavering love for God, her family, her friends, and her fur babies.
She was loved by so many due to her contagious smile and outgoing personality.
Cathy is survived by: her husband of 41 years, Randy Beadle; fur babies, Dorie, Star, Ruby, Ginger; her father, Glen Johnson; mother, Betty Johnson; brother, Jeff Johnson (Renda); sister, Jenny Johnson West (Bob); in-laws, Jimmy and Glenda Beadle; and special aunt, Linda Hopkins (Howard).
She is preceded in death by: her grandparents, Addie Bowen Roberts, Grace Bowen, Julian and Virginia Johnson; and special aunt, Virginia Harvey (T.R.).
A celebration of life at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon will be held on July 26, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Humane Society, or one’s local animal shelter can be made in Cathy’s name.
