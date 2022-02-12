CEDARSTONE ATTENDS GALA PHOTO

The Friends of Two Rivers mansion recently held its largest fundraiser, the annual Evening of Elegance Gala at the historic Two Rivers Mansion. The group’s mission is to protect, preserve, restore and promote the use of the mansion in a manner that is consistent with the policies of the Metro Department of Parks and Recreation and the Metro Historical Commission. The guest of honor for the evening was retired Wall Street executive and descendant of the family who occupied Two Rivers Mansion for more than four generations, William Bransford Blundin. CedarStone Bank Vice President Robert McDonald serves as the treasurer and a current board member of the Friends of Two Rivers Mansion and served as the master of ceremonies for the gala. Pictured, from left, are Blundin, McDonald, Mallory Shults, Susan McDonald and President and CEO of CedarStone Bank Bob McDonald.

