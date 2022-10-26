The Wilson County Black History Committee (WCBHC) paid tribute to 30 African American farmers and their families at a gala evening on Sept. 24 at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon.

The event occurred before the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) mailed its 2022 census forms this November to survey their yields.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.