Market Street in Lebanon was filled with music, food, and people as they came together for Saturday’s Juneteenth Community Festival.
June 19 was made a federal holiday in 2021, and it commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued on Jan. 1, 1863, word didn’t reach the people of Galveston, Texas, until June 19, 1965.
“With the symbolism and the meaning of Juneteenth, (the festival) was empowering because it showed that our people can come together and do something positive,” Festival organizer Dion Jones said.
Jones said that, based on feedback, the festival was a success.
“We got just tons and tons and tons of positive feedback,” Jones said. “Everybody was so pleased with how the day went. I feel like the community really needed this. I heard that over and over again. Matter of fact, a friend of mine grew up in Lebanon in this community, and he told me, ‘I haven’t seen this much community engagement in a really long time within the black community.’ ”
For Jones, one particularly impactful piece of Saturday’s festival was seeing law enforcement participating.
“The Lebanon Police Department were professional, and they were engaged with the community,” Jones said. “I saw them just interacting with people and out there having fun. They weren’t just out there patrolling and being a police presence. They became a part of the community, and that’s what this really is all about. It’s about changing the narratives of some of those negative stereotypes and things like that. That’s what made this so impactful from a perspective of Juneteenth.”
Putting together an event for the community to come together was a team effort.
“We had a phenomenal team,” Jones said. “Everybody stepped up, and we had our challenges along the way ... but everybody put their input in, and everybody was respectful of each other. We worked very hard together. We absolutely could not have done this without them.”
The Wilson County Civic League led bus tours over the course of the day that took festival-goers to places throughout Lebanon that have historical significance for the African American community.
“Young people don’t know the history (in Lebanon),” Wilson County Civic League President Ronnie Kelley said. “The tours are going to the cemetery, some places where Black people used to own businesses. We’re trying to educate (people).”
If festival-goers traveled down Market Street, they would find members of the Wilson County Black History committee outside of Pickett Chapel, dressed in matching T-shirts and running an information booth.
Billy Taylor got involved with the Black History Committee and Pickett Chapel through president Mary Harris.
“What we’ve always been trying to do is recruit the community, particularly the Black community,” Taylor said. “Hopefully, with this (festival) and other (events) that we participate in, we’ll get some degree of notoriety.”
For Taylor, the Juneteenth celebration is an important part of bringing the community together. An important part of Juneteenth for him is also ensuring that people are cared for and allowed to live in peace.
“As long as African Americans have been here, all that we’ve ever wanted is to be a part of (things) and not be disturbed,” Taylor said. “I say (something similar) about children. We know what it takes to get the best human beings. They don’t have to be loved, but they do have to be protected and cared for and not injured and damaged. If you provide that, you get the best humans you can get.”
Fay Brown volunteers with the Wilson County Black History Committee through grant writing, which helps to raise funds for Pickett Chapel’s restoration.
“Juneteenth means freedom for the Black community,” Brown said. “It’s so symbolic, and I’m so glad that it’s become a national holiday. I’m so happy to be a part of something that makes (the community) so happy.”
Wilson County Black History Committee Board Member Bill Moss said that Juneteenth is an important part of understanding history.
“We need to understand what really transpired back then and in the 1960s,” Moss said. “That wasn’t that long ago. If you don’t know history, then you’re doomed to repeat it. I think it’s important to know (about Juneteenth).”
