Last year, Mt. Juliet celebrated its 50th birthday in style.
The festivities went so well that this year, the city decided to carry on the tradition and will hold Celebrate Mt. Juliet on July 15 in Charlie Daniels Park.
“We had about 10,000 people show up last year,” Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee said. “We decided to start an annual thing called Celebrate Mt. Juliet. We’ll have a different headliner singing on the stage at the amphitheater (than last year). We’ll have some attractions. This year, there will be the Ray Daniel first annual cruise-in.”
There will be food trucks and activities for the community to enjoy throughout the event.
“There’ll be something here all day long for you to do,” Lee said. “It goes from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s a jam-packed five hours.”
The celebration will include things for both adults and kids to enjoy.
“Last year we had a hot air balloon,” Lee said. “This year, we’ll have carnival rides. We’ve got inflatables for the children. The splash pad will be open. We’ll have someone here doing bubbles and stuff with the kids, and we’ll have face painting. We’ll have a wine tasting for the adults. We have Kool-Aid tasting for the children.”
The musical lineup includes Oliver Steele, Cheri Hefner, Cedar Creek Boys, and War Hippies: Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis.
“War Hippies will be our title band,” Lee said. “They start at 7:30 and go to 9:00. Oliver Steele from American Idol will open this up at 5:30.”
The turnout and success of last year’s event played into the decision to again hold Celebrate Mt. Juliet.
“People really seemed to enjoy it,” Lee said. “They loved the music. They loved the hot air balloon.”
The event is an opportunity for the community to come together.
“It’s just for the community to get together,” Lee said. “It is just a big get-together, a big party for the community and for families.”
The goal is also for residents to celebrate the place they live together.
“It’s really just a chance for everybody to get together and get to know your fellow citizens,” Lee said. “Come out and just celebrate with us. That’s really what it’s about. It’s just to celebrate our city with our citizens.”
