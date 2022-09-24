Visitors to Granville’s fall celebration on Oct. 1 will be treated to a special musical concert by Center Mass.
Center Mass is composed of members from the 129th Army Band, Tennessee Army National Guard. The 129th Army Band traces its lineage back to the earliest units of the Tennessee Militia that protected the early colonial settlements and routed the British at the Battle of Kings Mountain on Oct. 7, 1780.
From playing at two world’s fairs to marching in a Presidential Inaugural Parade, the 129th Army Band has been called on to perform countless times across the globe. On two occasions the band played for the US Ambassador of Columbia, South America. Additionally, they performed in Izmir, Turkey, in support of NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and have relieved numerous active-duty bands at such places as Ft. Monroe, Virginia, the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, and Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.
The 129th Army Band’s most rewarding job, however, is supporting the troops and families of the Tennessee National Guard.
The annual Granville fall celebration will be held from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Following the theme of Untold Stories: If These Hills Could Talk, the celebration features craft booths, shopping, food, the Granville Scarecrow Festival Grand Opening, an Artisian festival, the Granville Quilt Festival and the Ralph Maddox Memorial Motorcycle Show. The scarecrow festival is the largest in Tennessee, with more than 500 different types of scarecrows.
The town is also turned into Mayberry with unique street scenes of “The Andy Griffith Show.”
Also performing at the celebration will be the Packard Family Strings, the Smith County High School jazz band, the Jackson County middle school and high school bands, the Blues Brokers, Ken Underwood, the Victors Band, the Smith County men’s choir and the Evermean Evergreen Cloggers.
Tennessee’s Mayberry Town features the Mayberry and I Love Lucy museums, the Jim Beam Decanter Museum, the Granville Museum, Pioneer Village, antique car museums, the Whistle Stop Saloon, the Daniel Ice Cream Museum, post office, Daniel Barber Shop Museum, the Farm to Table Museum, 1880 Sutton General Store, unique shops and the Sutton General Store Bluegrass Music Show.
Admission to the celebration is $5. The parking cost of $5 benefits Jackson County youth organizations.
For more information, individuals can visit granvilletn.com or call 931-653-4151.
