GRANVILLE FALL CELEBRATION PHOTO

Center Mass will perform at Granville’s fall celebration Oct. 1.

 Submitted

Visitors to Granville’s fall celebration on Oct. 1 will be treated to a special musical concert by Center Mass.

Center Mass is composed of members from the 129th Army Band, Tennessee Army National Guard. The 129th Army Band traces its lineage back to the earliest units of the Tennessee Militia that protected the early colonial settlements and routed the British at the Battle of Kings Mountain on Oct. 7, 1780.

