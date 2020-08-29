Central-BGA game called by lightning, rescheduled for tonight
Wilson Central’s game against Battle Ground Academy in Franklin never kicked off Thursday night as the teams were kept inside by lightning.
The contest was postponed at 8:25 p.m., 85 minutes after its scheduled 7 p.m. start time, according to Wildcats coach Brad Dedman.
The teams will try again to play at 6 p.m. today.
