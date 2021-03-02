Central’s Borders wins third state tile, Love takes Green Hill’s first gold

CHATTANOOGA — Wilson Central’s Thomas Borders won his third state wrestling championship while Dominic Love became Green Hills’ first state champ in any sport last Saturday at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
Borders, who won the 113-pound title as a freshman and finished second as a sophomore, repeated as the 120 champion, completed a 48-0 season with a 3-2 decision over Cleveland’s Arlo Laxton.
Love, a senior who finished fifth at 195 last year for Mt. Juliet, took the 195 title this time with a fall of Beech’s Donovan Rich in 3:57 of the first period to finish a 31-1 season. His only loss came early in the season to Rich after coming off an injury.
Wilson Central finished second as a team in the individual tournament and fielded a school-record eight all-state wrestlers.
A look at how Wilson County’s 21 wrestlers fared:
Class AAA 106
Wilson Central freshman Paul Johnson forfeited his two matches.
113
Wilson Central sophomore Nicholas Mercante, a fourth-place finisher at 106 last year, won two matches by pin to reach the semifinals before dropping a 12-0 major decision. A 3-1 loss in the consolation bracket pitted him against Franklin’s Owen Gobel for fifth place with Mercante prevailing 6-0.
126
Wilson Central sophomore Connor Warnock was shut out 7-0 in the first round before winning twice in the consolations. He bowed out with a 13-5 major-decision loss to Munford’s Wemawamungu Moktani.
132
Wilson Central sophomore Riley Fort won his first two matches to reach the semifinals before dropping a 3-2 decision to Dobyns Bennet;s Brenna Watkins. He rebounded in the consolation to pin Heritage’s Hunter Davis in 4:46 before he was pinned by Rossview’s Samuel Shires in 4:19 of the third-place match to place fourth.
138
Wilson Central senior Alan Fort pinned his first two opponents to reach the semifinals before dropping a 9-1 major decision to Bradley Central’s Luke Belcher. Fort followed with a pin and a 6-2 decision over David Crockett’s Ethan Hylton to take third place.
145
Wilson Central junior Steven Fisak, a fifth-place finisher in 2020 and fourth-place medalist in ’19, won his first two matches before Cleveland’s Cody Chittum pinned him in the semifinals. Fisak bounced back to post a pair of pins in the consolation bracket to finish third.
152Lebanon senior Eli Clemmons, a third-place finisher as a 106-pound freshman in 2018, posted a pair of pins to reach the semifinals before he dropped a 7-2 decision to eventual champion Jackson Hurst of Dobyns Bennett. He came back to pin Summit’s Finley Jameson in the consolation before losing 4-2 to Cleveland’s Robert Laxton to finish fourth.
160Wilson Central junior Brady Jarvis shut out Lebanon senior Ryan Wood 4-0 to finish fifth. Jarvis lost his first match by fall to Arlington’s Dylan Cockman. He pinned his next two opponents before dropping a 5-4 decision to move into the fifth-place match. Wood won his first two matches, by pin and aa 5-4 decision, before a technical fall loss to Dobyns Bennett’s Tre Morrisette in the semifinals and a fall to Cockman set up his meeting with Jarvis.
170Mt. Juliet junior Anthony Pyron won his first two matches before losing an 18-7 major decision to Bearden’s Matheson Meade. Pyron bounced back with a 12-2 major decision win and a 13-8 victory over Dobyns Bennett’s Clint Morrisette to finish third.
220Wilson Central sophomore Noah Todd won his first two matches by pin and a 6-4 overtime triumph in the semifinals to set up a championship match against Cleveland’s Ashton Davis, who pinned the Wildcat in 5:12 of the first period as Todd took the runner-up medal. Lebanon senior Eli Nelms was pinned in both of his matches.
285Wilson Central senior Jesse Richardson, a sixth-place finisher in 2020, dropped a 5-4 opening-round decision to Cookeville’s Samuel Harness. Richardson won an injury forfeit and a pair of pins before harness edged him again by the same 5-4 score. Richardson dropped a 2-1 decision to Oakland’s Graham Keating to finish sixth.
Class A-AA 120Watertown senior Gregory Mech paz pinned his first two opponents before dropping a 15-9 semifinal decision to Gibbs freshman Spencer Reep. Mech paz rebounded with a consolation pin and an 8-7 decision over Signal Mountain’s Noah Shriner to finish third, the highest finisher by a Purple Tiger wrestler in the seven-year history of the program.
152Watertown senior Jacob Franklin forfeited both his matches.
195Watertown junior Nathan Berry forfeited both of his matches.
220Watertown junior Matthew King was pinned in 33 seconds and dropped a 9-8 decision.
Division II 126Friendship Christian sophomore Chase Eakes finished a 38-5 season with a 7-0 shutout of Christian Brothers’ Drake Bowers to finish fifth.
132Friendship Christian freshman Tyson Wolcott finished fifth after defeating Brentwood Academy’s Carson Smith 7-3 at 132 to complete a 42-4 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.