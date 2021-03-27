Central’s Pitzer overpowers Mt. Juliet with arm, bat

MT. JULIET — After facing Division II competition at Friendship Christian, Kyleigh Pitzer has dominated District 9-AAA hitters since transferring to Wilson Central.
The junior has 35 strikeouts this week. After fanning 17 of 21 batters in the Lady Wildcats’ 5-3 win over visiting Green Hill on Tuesday, she whiffed 18 Lady Bears and homered in a 9-0 win at Mt. Juliet on Wednesday.
An inning before Pitzer went deep with two runners on in the sixth inning.
Alli Johnson, Parker Herrin and Cassidy Goddard had multiple hits for Wilson Central against Taylor Haymans, who surrendered 11 hits in a complete game.
Goddard and Madison Carey had RBI singles in the third inning sandwiched around a Taelor Chang double and Johnson sacrifice fly.
Kristen Smith’s sacrifice fly in the fourth inning scored Riley Serbin, who had singled and moved to third on Herrin’s double.
Herrin hit a two-run homer over the right-field fence in the sixth.
Haymans and Karli Costley each collected two Mt. Juliet hits against Pitzer, who survived a bases-loaded threat in the fourth inning.
Against Green Hill, Maddison Stowell followed Herrin’s fifth-inning single with a go-ahead homer. Chang also went deep later in the inning.
Pitzer doubled in the second and, after Goddard’s sacrifice bunt, scored when Herrin reached on an error. Chang walked and scored in the first when Johnson reached on an error.
The Lady Wildcats were to carry an 8-2 record to Cookeville for the Macon County Tournament this weekend.
