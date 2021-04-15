Central’s Schafer outduels Bears’ Hunley 1-0

GLADEVILLE — Tristan Lewis’s first-inning single to center field in the first inning was (depending on the scorebook you go by) Wilson Central’s only hit Tuesday night.
It also produced the Wildcats’ only run, which turned out to be the only run scored in Wilson Central’s 1-0 win over visiting Mt. Juliet.
McKane Everett reached on a two-out dribbler which was mishandled by the third baseman and scored an error by Mt. Juliet and a hit by Central. Ben Sills struck out but reached base on a wild pitch. Courtesy-runner Drew Jones (Everett is the catcher and is entitled to a CR) reached second on the wild pitch and scored on Lewis’ hit up the middle against Austin Hunley, who otherwise matched Isaac Schafer in putting zeroes on the scoreboard the rest of the night.
Schafer scattered four singles and two walks while striking out eight.
Hunley walked one and struck out seven.
Watertown edged 2-1 by DeKalbWATERTOWN — DeKalb County completed a two-game District 8-AA sweep with its second straight one-run victory, this one 2-1, Tuesday night.
The Purple Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning as Brandon Watts scored without benefit of an RBI.
DeKalb County scored its runs in the fifth with Jacob Johnson, who had three hits, getting both RBI.
That was enough for Patrick Cantrell, who allowed five hits and three walks while striking out six in a seven-inning complete game.
Gage Vastola pitched the first 41/3 innings and took the loss after allowing both runs on six hits while striking out five. Alec Whitlock fanned six in 22/3 innings.
Brayden Cousino and Carter Brown each banged out two of Watertown’s five singles.
Friendship splits DH at DCADONELSON — Friendship Christian split a double header at Donelson Christian on Tuesday night, losing the opener 18-8 before recovering to take the nightcap 3-1.
Camden Hayslip pitched the full seven innings to take the win in the second game, allowing three singles and three walks while striking out 11 as he improved to 3-0 as they pulled even at 10-10 for the season.
He, Max Duckwiler and J.J. Pruneau doubled. Pruneau also singled for half of Friendship’s four hits.
The Commanders wiped out a 1-0 DCA lead with two runs in the fourth inning and one in the fifth.
The first game was a total opposite as DCA, the designated visiting team as this game replaced Monday’s scheduled contest at FCS, had a pair of five-run innings and two three-run stanzas.
The Wildcats jumped to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning and the Commanders had to play catch-up the rest of the game.
Hayslip drove in half of Friendship’s runs on four hits, including his ninth homer of the season.JackMartin had three of the Commanders’ 10 hits. Pruneau and Drew Porter doubled.
DCA had 17 hits off five Friendship pitchers. Ethan Robinson, the Wildcats’ starting and winning pitcher, homered and drove in six runs from the No. 9 spot while Conner Hackett had five RBI on three doubles.
Friendship is scheduled to host Upperman at 6:30 p.m. today.
Bears rally past Wildcats 6-4MT. JULIET — Bryce Holbrook’s sixth-inning RBI single broke a tie Monday night and lifted Mt. Juliet past visiting Wilson Central 6-4.
After spotting Mt. Juliet a pair of first-inning runs, one of which scored on Seth Stevens’ double, the Wildcats jumped to a 4-2 lead with a four-run third as Isaac Schafer singled in one score and McKane Everett doubled in two.
Logan Baskin pitched 31/3 scoreless innings of relief for the win, allowing a hit and no walks while striking out seven. Starter Brady Young whiffed eight while allowing four runs on three hits over the first 32/3.
Wyatt Guethlein pitched the first 52/3 frames and took the loss, surrendering six runs (four earned) on nine hits and no walks while striking out four.
Austin Hunley had two hits for Mt. Juliet.
Everett doubled twice for the Wildcats, who returned home for a rematch against the Golden Bears on Tuesday night.
DeKalb scores late to edge WatertownSMITHVILLE — A sixth-inning error set up DeKalb County’s go-ahead single Monday as the Tigers topped Watertown 7-6.
DeKalb County scored five times in the third inning and led 6-0 through four before the Purple Tigers scored all six of their runs in the fifth to tie the score. Brayden Cousino cracked a grand slam homer and Brandon Watts and Alec Whitlock run-scoring doubles to account for the 6-6 deadlock.
Kendal Bayse pitched all six innings for Watertown, allowing seven runs (four earned) on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Watts had two of Watertown’s eight hits. Lance Fripp also doubled.
The teams finished their District 8-AA series last night at Watertown.
