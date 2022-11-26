This is year two of being empty-nesters.
The first year, we were rock stars.
We subscribed to a home meal prep box, would come home, put on the dinner jazz music, and make chicken cordon bleu for two. And if we were not doing that, we’d meet friends in town for dinner … with not a care in the world that it was a Tuesday and that we had work tomorrow … rock stars I tell you, living the dream.
That lasted a few months, and then, we realized that living the dream takes a lot of unnecessary effort. Fancy dinners take way too long to make. Cordon bleu is just chicken and ham, and who are we kidding … we are not the type of people that can go out to dinner mid-week. So, unless the kids are home, most dinners now consist of cold cereal — granola for me and corn pops for the hubs.
Yeah, I know. We are like washed-up rock stars at this point. Picture old Pam Anderson and old Tommy Lee, sitting on my couch watching HBO documentaries while eating popcorn (for dinner), complaining that it’s almost 9 p.m. … so turn it off, and we’ll save the ending for tomorrow. This is now us. And the kids can never find out. So, with the holidays about to hit and the kids all coming home this week, we are airing out rooms, turning on the heat upstairs and actually going grocery shopping once again.
Last week if you looked in my fridge, we didn’t even have milk. This week, there are two flavors of milk for our boy, oat milk for our one girl and almond milk for the other. Our fruit bowl has been replenished with fruits from across the globe, and if you asked me right now, I could whip up one heck of a charcuterie board from all the cheeses and salamis overflowing in my deli drawer.
Instrumental Christmas music is playing, fireplaces are ready to be lit and the Thanksgiving table is already set. We figure that the holidays last about six weeks, so for a few weeks, we’ll give them quite a show of how we are living our best lives without them.
And when they finally all scatter, our cereal will be waiting for us on the other side.
