CHATTANOOGA — The Friendship Christian School defense forced two turnovers over the final three minutes, helping the top-ranked Commanders hold on and capture the Division II-Class A state championship with a 34-27 victory over Nashville Christian School on Thursday evening at Finley Stadium.
It’s the fourth state title for FCS, which also won championships in 2011, 2012 and 2017.
The Commanders’ last appearance in the state title game was in 2018, suffering a 39-27 loss to Davidson Academy in a contest played at Tennessee Tech University. That was the program’s second runner-up finish, after dropping a 19-13 decision to Jackson Christian School in 2006 at Middle Tennessee State University.
With Thursday’s win, it’s the second time that FCS finished unbeaten en route to claiming the state title, also posting a 13-0 mark in 2017 thanks to a 34-10 victory over Donelson Christian Academy in the championship contest.
The Commanders never trailed on Thursday, though the contest was tied at 20 after the Eagles capped their opening possession of the second half with Bryson Holt’s 4-yard touchdown run, followed by Wyatt Martin’s successful point-after touchdown kick.
Friendship Christian responded less than three minutes later as Tyson Wolcott’s 3-yard touchdown run placed his squad in front to stay.
In fact, that was the first score of 14 consecutive points that were scored over a 66-second span as Commander senior defensive back Tyler Smiley intercepted a Jared Curtis pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 34-20 with 5:49 remaining in the third quarter.
NCS (10-3) — which entered the contest riding a 10-game winning streak — pulled back to within a touchdown when senior James Warmbrod sped 19 yards to the end zone on a reverse handoff with 10:54 remaining.
The Eagles marched deep into Friendship Christian territory twice late in the contest, but two of Nashville Christian’s four turnovers abruptly ended both drives.
Holt was stripped of the football at the FCS 6 yard line by Commander senior Devin Lively, and classmate Chase Eakes recovered with 2:54 remaining.
Then, after the Eagles regained possession with 1:34 to play, a 35-yard hook-up between Curtis and Warmbrod gave NCS a first-and-goal situation at the 4 yard line.
However, the FCS defense stood strong, with Curtis’ fourth-down pass being intercepted by senior Tyler Smiley at the 1 yard line with 12 seconds remaining.
FCS senior quarterback Garrett Weekly — a Mr. Football semifinalist — was selected as the game’s most outstanding player. Weekly rushed for a game-high 113 yards on 17 carries and completed 13 of 16 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior teammate Brock Montgomery was on the receiving end of all three of Weekly’s touchdown passes. Montgomery finished with seven receptions for 111 yards.
Nashville Christian finished with one more first down (15-14) and one more total yard (321-320) than the Commanders, but Friendship Christian did not commit a turnover.
