CHATTANOOGA — The Friendship Christian School defense forced two turnovers over the final three minutes, helping the top-ranked Commanders hold on and capture the Division II-Class A state championship with a 34-27 victory over Nashville Christian School on Thursday evening at Finley Stadium.

It’s the fourth state title for FCS, which also won championships in 2011, 2012 and 2017.

